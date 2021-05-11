Whether you’re personally smitten by her style or not, there’s no denying that Holly Willoughby’sThis Morning outfits have become as much of a talking point as any of the stories featured on the show itself – and today is no exception.

After yesterday’s show feature where Holly and her co-presenter, Philip Schofield met a woman who earns £3k a month for farting (yes, you read that right!), today they’re set to cover a slightly more serious subject matter, with the star revealing they’ll be discussing how borrowing is the new buying.

In honour of that, Holly and her stylist have veered away from their usual high street picks and opted for a dress from wardrobe rental service, Hurr – a sensible move considering she’s rarely seen wearing something twice on screen.

These services are becoming an increasingly popular choice, particularly for wedding seasons and large events if you want to wear something designer, but can’t afford the price tag.

Holly has worn other items from Hurr in the past in a bid to promote more sustainable style choices, and we love to see her returning for more and spotlighting yet another covetable brand.

Today’s dress in question is a fuchsia pink floral mini dress, which boasts ruffled detailing along the sleeves and skirt, while the tie belt cinches it in at the waist. While The Vampire’s Wife dress is likely to cost in the region of £1,000, the dress in the same print but in a midi length can be rented for as little as £88.

This is part of the designer label’s recent collaboration with Hurr, which was designed to promote a circular economy through renting. The curated collection features sold out styles and current season pieces.

When Holly rented a similar dress from the brand via the wardrobe rental service in December last year, it caused a 2,700 per cent increase in searches for The Vampire’s Wife. We suspect there might be a similar spike today, so we’d recommend reading on to see how you can recreate today’s look.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today is a fuchsia pink mini dress from The Vampire’s Wife, a designer brand known for its vintage-inspired designs that are equal parts romantic and wearable.

In a bid to promote sustainable fashion, the label has partnered with Hurr, where you can find a range of its designs, from dress to tops.

Not into wardrobe rentals? Luckily, we’ve found a range of similar dress styles you can buy now.

The Vampire’s Wife the L.A. midi dress: From £88, Hurrcollective.com

(Hurr )

Owing to the relatively new collaboration between The Vampire’s Wife and Hurr, it looks as though Holly’s exact mini dress isn’t available on the website right now. But, we’ve found it in a midi version, boasting the same ruffled detailing and tie front waist.

Rent now

Missguided pink ditsy floral high neck puff sleeve smock dress: £11.20, Missguided.co.uk

(Missguided)

If you want to recreate a similar fun and floral vibe, this pink ditsy dress is the one to go for. With puffy shoulders and a ruffled hem to the skirt, it’s almost identical to Holly’s but available to buy now.

Buy now

M&S x Ghost floral V-neck puff sleeve tea dress: £59, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

As part of M&S’s collaboration with Ghost comes this equally as feminine pink mini dress with a slight puff sleeve that we think Holly would love (particularly as she is an ambassador of stalwart M&S).

Buy now

Love Shack Fancy Audette ruffled mini dress: £335, Farfetch.com

(Love Shack Fancy)

Last but not least, this mini dress has the same ruffle detailing and floaty design as the one Holly has rented for today’s show. While it is an investment, we’re certain this dress will stand the test of time and will be a firm favourite in your wardrobe for years to come. We’re obsessed.

Buy now

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador, and during lockdown shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in south west London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

