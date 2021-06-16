It’s no secret that Holly Willoughby’s This Morning outfits have fast become a major talking point, earning her a legion of fans and followers on her daily hashtag #hwstyle.

The presenter has already demonstrated her sartorial flair this week with a string of excellent summer-ready looks – from her vibrant and colourful midi skirt to a floral embroidered dress – and today is no different.

As Holly and her co-presenter Philip Schofield celebrate the return of Love Island on today’s show, she and her stylist have opted for an embroidered, ruffle neck midi dress in a sunny yellow colour from affordable sustainable brand Albaray.

The newly launched label is the brainchild of ex-Warehouse executives, and it’s fair to say it's taken the fashion world by storm. The ethos is all about moving away from fast fashion and prioritising environmentally-friendly practices, particularly when it comes to its fabrics. In our review of the new capsule collection, our writer praised the brand and said: “We’re positive that the collection has items worth investing in for pandemic socialising and beyond.”

If Holly’s dress has caught your eye, read on for how you can get your hands on it.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today is a summer-ready midi dress from one of our favourite eco-conscious brands, Albaray.

Albaray yellow embroidered ruffle neck midi dress: £89, Albaray.co.uk

This gorgeous midi dress boasts ruffle detailing and embroidered anglaise detailing. Made from 100 per cent responsibly sourced cotton, we think it’ll be kind to the skin and cooling on a hot summer’s day.

If you prefer, you can also shop the brand at Next and John Lewis & Partners for the same price.

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador, and during lockdown shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in south west London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

