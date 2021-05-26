There’s no denying that Holly Willoughby’s This Morning outfits have become as much of a talking point as any of the stories featured on the show itself – and this week looks to be no different when it comes to proving her sartorial flair.

Yesterday, Holly introduced us to a statement polka dot skirt from Monsoon, pairing it with a white shirt from Whistles – a look we’ll certainly be recreating for ourselves.

And for today’s show, where Holly and her co-presenter are putting your beauty questions to skincare guru Caroline Hirons, she’s opted for a summer-ready dress from one of our favourite sustainable fashion brands: Franks London.

Every piece in the brand’s limited-run, made-to-order collections is made using upcycled fabrics, bettering the environment and reducing unnecessary waste. And Holly’s blue and white seersucker gingham dress is certainly swoon-worthy – providing some serious bank holiday weekend outfit inspo.

Having rid itself of its association with primary school summer dress or dowdy picnic blankets, gingham has had a revamp and is the pattern to be seen in this season. So, if you want to recreate Holly’s sustainable look, here’s how to get your hands on the dress.

Read more:

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence choices. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today is a dress from a sustainable clothing brand, Franks London. Each care label details who made the item as well as the fabric composition.

The blue and white gingham print couldn’t be any more summer-ready, while the puff sleeves are bang on trend. It’s safe to say we’re already obsessed.

Franks London the Michelle dress: £190, Franksldn.co.uk

(Franks London)

This gorgeous tie-back midi dress is made in London and designed by digital content creator, Michelle Driscoll. The brand keeps its production line small with a made to order service, promoting kinder practices. With the high-quality fabrics used, this piece has been made to last – making it a potential staple in your spring/summer wardrobe for years to come.

Buy now

New Look blue gingham V-neck midi dress: £25.99, Newlook.com

(New Look)

Owing to the fact that Frank London’s dress is sustainably made, the price is a little more expensive than Holly’s usual picks. If your budget doesn’t quite stretch, we’ve found a similar high street alternative.

Buy now

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador, and during lockdown shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in south west London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

Voucher codes

For the latest fashion discounts, try the links below:

Looking for more summer styling inspiration? Read our guide to the best women’s dresses

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.