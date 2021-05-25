Whether you’re personally smitten with her style or not, there’s no denying that Holly Willoughby’s This Morning outfits have become as much of a talking point as any of the stories featured on the show itself – and we predict that this week will be no different.

Yesterday, Holly opted for a button-up denim midi dress from Warehouse, which boasts puff sleeves and a tie waist – and is currently on sale.

For today’s look, she’s yet again opted for an entirely high street edit; an ensemble that proves her sartorial flair shows no sign of waning. pairing a pleated green and white polka dot skirt by Monsoon with a silk shirt from Whistles.

Holly has chosen a similar look countless times before – in fact, we’d go as far as to say the pleated skirt is a staple in her wardrobe. Just recently she wore a floral number from & Other Stories and has also worn a light blue midi from Mango, both with the same silhouette.

Polka dots are always a firm favourite for this time of year, and we predict Holly’s pick will be even more popular than most. So, if you want to recreate the look yourself, here’s how to get your hands on the whole outfit before it’s gone.

Read more:

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence choices. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today is yet again a masterclass in high street dressing. The silk shirt is from Whistles while the bold, polka dot skirt is a Monsoon classic.

Monsoon pleated spot print skirt: £49, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

All hail polka dots – a print that never goes out of fashion. This skirt features a neatly pleated structure, a style we know that Holly loves, as well as a belt that looks like it’ll cinch you in at the waist.

Buy now

Whistles classic silk shirt: £129, Whistles.com

(Whistles)

It’s admittedly lightly more expensive than Holly’s usual high street picks, but this shirt is made from 100 per cent silk, making it a particularly great investment piece. Looking for something a little more affordable? Create the look for less with this satin finish shirt (£29.99, Mango.com).

Buy now

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador, and during lockdown shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in south west London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

Voucher codes

For the latest fashion discounts, try the links below:

Looking for more ways to add denim in to your wardrobe? These are the best sustainable brands to know

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.