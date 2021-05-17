Last week’s #hwstyle picks proved that Holly Willougby knows a thing or two about fashion – from opting for a more sustainable choice by renting a The Vampire’s Wife mini dress from Hurr to a Maje Sixties-inspired mini dress, she consistently demonstrated her sartorial flair.

Whether you’re personally smitten with her style or not, there’s no denying that Holly’s This Morning outfits have become as much of a talking point as any of the stories featured on the show itself – and today is no different.

As we edge ever closer to summer, the presenter and her stylist have opted for another colourful, floral ensemble to inspire viewers of the show as she and her co-presenter, Philip Schofield, meet the cast of Mamma Mia! The Musical.

The green and white midi dress is from a high street brand named Great Plains, which specialises in affordable, high-quality clothing. The dress is clearly a firm favourite as Holly actually wore the same design in March but in the pink colourway.

The look adheres to a springtime colour palette and she’s opted for her usual silhouette – an A-line fitted dress. Cut to a midi length with simple short sleeves, this ditsy number features smock detailing and would be ideal for any of your summer plans, from weddings to brunches with friends.

Owing to the popularity of the presenter’s outfits, particularly those from the high street, key pieces often sell out fast in a phenomenon dubbed the “Holly effect”. So, if you want to recreate the look, here’s how to get your hands on the dress before it sells out.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby has gone for yet another high street hit, with today’s dress costing just £90 from Great Plains.

The green midi boasts a contrasting floral pattern and features a round neck. Unsure how to style it? Copy Holly and keep accessories to a minimum, pairing with a simple camel-coloured heel.

Great Plains fresh ditsy round neck dress: £90, Greatplains.co.uk

This A-line midi is clearly a favourite of Holly’s – she wore the same design on the show in March, but in a pink colourway. Incredibly wearable, this piece would work for any eventuality this summer.

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador, and during lockdown shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in south west London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

