Whether you’re personally smitten by her style or not, there’s no denying that Holly Willoughby’s This Morning outfits have become as much of a talking point as any of the stories featured on the show itself.

It’s the final #hwstyle pick of the week, and over the past four days, the presenter has given us some serious outfit inspo – from opting for a more sustainable choice by renting a The Vampire’s Wife mini dress from Hurr to an LK Bennett bold yellow gingham number, she’s consistently demonstrated her sartorial flair time and time again.

In keeping with today’s show, which will see Holly and her co-presenter, Philip Schofield chat to Gok Wan as he turns back the clock on your wardrobe by exploring retro fashion, the presenter has opted for a Sixties-inspired red dress.

The look comes from cult mid-range designer brand, Maje which is loved among fashion editors and the Instagram style set alike. While the outfit is certainly at the higher end of her usual high street price tag, we’re sure it’ll be a mainstay in your wardrobe if you do choose to invest.

It’s certainly a statement number thanks to its bold red colourway. But the contrasting topstitching detail works to accentuate the waist, while the neat, fitted cut proves that tailoring needn’t be reserved for two-piece suits, giving it an air of understated chic as well.

Read more:

Keeping her accessories to a minimum, Holly let the dress do the talking and simply paired it with her usual pointed black heels. As looks go, we think this would be ideal for the return to the office – so if it sounds up your street, read on for how you can recreate the outfit.

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence choices. This revenue helps us to fund journalism across The Independent.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today is a statement red mini dress from Parisian brand Maje. With its gold-tone button down detailing, chest pockets and a straight hem, it’s a Sixties-inspired look and a clear nod to today’s retro show content.

Maje button-up woven mini dress: £279, Selfridges.com

(Maje)

This fitted number is ideal for your return to the office; it’s tailored but not restrictive, and we’d suggest wearing it with a pair of black tights for cooler days. If red’s not your colour, it’s also available in a slightly more wearable navy (£279, Uk.maje.com).

Buy now

Zara striped knit sweater and skirt: £39.98, Zara.com

(Mango)

For a more pocket-friendly way to tap into Holly’s outfit, try this tailored mini dress from Mango. While it’s not got the same button-down detailing, the tailored design is in keeping with her look. Plus, it’s also available in a range of colourways.

Buy now

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador, and during lockdown shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in south west London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

Voucher codes

For the latest fashion discounts, try the links below:

Need to update your new season wardrobe? Check out M&S’s new collaboration with Ghost for swoon-worthy dresses

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.