Whether you’re personally smitten by her style or not, there’s no denying that Holly Willoughby’s This Morning outfits have become as much of a talking point as any of the stories featured on the show itself – and today is no exception.

Despite only being on air for just three days last week due to the bank holiday weekend, the presenter gave us some serious summer outfit inspo. Her looks ranged from a blue and white floral dress from cut brand Rixo to a surprisingly affordable red mini dress, before ending the week with an animal print midi dress from sustainable brand Reformation.

And to start the new week, the presenter and her stylist have opted for a bright yellow dress from one of her favourite brands, LK Bennett – an outfit that couldn’t be more perfect for the warmer weather we’re crossing our fingers for over the next few weeks.

With its gingham print and lofty cut, it’s ideal for hot days spent in the sunshine (remember those?) and is a serious nod to the summer months to come, providing the ideal antidote to the current grey skies.

While LK Bennett is technically a high street label, Holly’s outfit today is certainly at the higher end of that definition when it comes to price. However, if you do choose to invest, we think it’ll be a mainstay in your wardrobe season after season.

If you want to recreate today’s look, here’s how to get your hands on the dress.

Where is Holly Willoughby’s outfit from and where can I buy it?

Holly Willoughby’s outfit today is the saffron yellow gingham shirt dress from LK Bennett and retails at £325.

The brand is known for its statement vintage-inspired dresses and is a firm favourite among the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge, as well as Holly herself, so it’s no surprise the price tag is a little more expensive.

If you are looking to invest, you’ll be glad to know it’s available in a full range of sizes, from UK 6 to 18.

LK Bennett saffron yellow gingham cotton-blend shirt dress: £325, Lkbennett.com

(LK Bennett)

With gingham a mainstay print for the spring and summer months, this is an ideal pick if you’re looking to tap into the trend. But, if your budget can’t stretch to the hefty £325 price tag, we love this round neck midi tiered dress (£65, Marksandspencer.com) which comes in a similar print and wafty cut.

Does Holly Willoughby wear her own clothes on This Morning?

Holly Willoughby has a stylist for This Morning who works with her to compile her wardrobe, rather than wearing her own clothes.

Speaking to Red in 2020, she revealed that putting together an outfit “hasn’t always come naturally” – “for a long time, I was pretty clueless,” she admitted – and while her Instagram feed when she’s not working says otherwise, featuring an array of equally stylish ensembles in our books, this is likely why she looks to the expertise on the professionals on screen.

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Danielle Whiteman became Holly Willoughby’s regular This Morning stylist towards the end of 2020, replacing Angie Smith – Danielle is a previous assistant of Angie’s, who is now based in Sydney and expecting her first child.

Angie is often credited with having engineered Holly’s transformation to national fashion icon in recent years: “Holly was open to new ideas,” she explained during an interview with YOU magazine. “The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, “I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.”

How does Holly Willoughby do her hair?

Holly Willoughby’s hair stylist is Ciler Peksah, who works with her for This Morning and Dancing on Ice, and seems to have well and truly mastered the ultimate wavy blonde bob. Previous products Ciler has said she’s used on the presenter’s hair for that signature swish include Batiste dry shampoo, T3 curling tongs and Aveda’s damage remedy daily hair repair (£26, Lookfantastic).

Holly is also a Garnier Nutrisse ambassador, and during lockdown shared a clip of herself dying her own hair using the Natural Baby Blonde shade from the range, if you want to achieve the same shade.

Where is Holly Willoughby from?

Holly Willoughby is originally from Brighton, East Sussex, and attended Burgess Hill Girls school. She now lives in south west London with her husband Dan Baldwin and their three children, Belle, Harry and Chester.

