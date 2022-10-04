Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The perfect storm of fast fashion’s impact on our planet and the spiralling cost of living crisis has necessitated a shift in the way we shop. Enter: clothing rental platforms.

A more economical and less wasteful way to satisfy your sartorial thirst, these services let you hire out high end clothes at a fraction of the cost. In short, actually owning your clothes is very last year.

Cult names in the renting industry such as Hurr and By Rotation have built a loyal and lucrative following, while more and more high street brands are offering up rented clothes through third parties to meet growing demand – from M&S and French Connection to Nobody’s Child and Asos. And now, stalwart John Lewis & Partners has joined the party.

Following on from its kidswear rental service and furniture service, the retailer has teamed up with Hurr for its debt womenswear platform, with prices starting from just £10. Packed with Insta-famous independent labels, evening-wear options and up to 90 per cent savings on premium labels, it’s safe to say John Lewis has your wardrobe covered this season.

Available to rent for either four, eight, 10 or 20 days, there’s a £20 minimum spend and items arrive with a return bag and pre-paid label to send back to Hurr for dry cleaning.

From statement occasion-ready bags to viral mini dresses to rent ahead of parties, we’ve rounded up the best pieces to borrow below – as well as two more high street rental services making waves in the sustainable shopping scene.

John Lewis fashion rental

Olivia Rubin gwen skirt: From £37.18, Rentaljohnlewis.com

(John Lewis )

One of our favourite high-end brands, Olivia Rubin’s luxe designs don’t come cheap – but you can save a whopping 85 per cent by choosing to rent rather than buy. The label’s Gwen skirt is perfect for embracing dopamine dressing this season and can be hired from under £40. Finished in Rubin’s signature sequin stripe, the flared midi length is sure to be flattering while the high waisted fit is easily styled.

Rent now

Olivia Rose The Label the Esmerelda dress: From £52.95, Rentaljohnlewis.com

(John Lewis )

If you’ve been lusting after a dress from one of Instagram’s favourite brands, Olivia Rose The Label, why not save some pennies by renting its designs from John Lewis? Perfect for the festive party season, its Esmerelda dress has gone straight to the top of our wishlist. The purple-hued plum finish is teamed with a voluminous skirt, puffed sleeves and sculpting shirred body.

Rent now

Molby the Label Tilda dress, pink and red: From £24.78, Rentaljohnlewis.com

(John Lewis )

Another brand that you’ve probably seen all over your Instagram feeds, Molby the Label’s pretty gingham dresses and flattering feminine silhouettes are a failsafe wedding guest or formal occasion option. Its pink and red dress is one of the labels most popular designs and you can rent it from just £24 thanks to John Lewis. Usually retailing at £140, the gingham piece features puff sleeves, a midi length hem and flattering fitted bodice.

Rent now

Roop baby aurora in cheetah: From £10.72, Rentaljohnlewis.com

(John Lewis )

Though costing £95, you can hire our Roop’s signature scrunchie handle bag for just over £10 at John Lewis. Finished in on-trend leopard print, the party-ready clutch is inspired by origami and features a bronze taffeta strap and bows – adding the final flourish to your evening wear looks.

Rent now

M&S X Hirestreet

M&S ivory and blue floral round neck midaxi tea dress: From £14, Hirestreetuk.com

(Hirestreet )

Hailing from Holly Willoughby’s edit with M&S, you can rent the ivory and blue midi-length tea dress from just £14 via Hirestreet’s collaboration with the retailer. Usually retailing at £50, the piece features a rounded neckline, fitted waist and subtly puffed short sleeves. Perfect for formalwear occasions this season, you can rent for either four, 10 or 20 days.

Rent now

M&S X Ghost floral angel sleeve midi dress: From £14, Hirestreetuk.com

(Hirestreet )

Available to rent from M&S’s latest sell-out collaboration with Ghost, this floral midi dress is cut into a flattering tea shape with a midi hem and V-neckline. The ditsy print is ideal for transitional dressing, whether worn to an autumn wedding or formal evening occasion.

Rent now

French Connection rental

French Connection anadia sequin tie back dress: From £35, Frenchconnectionrental.com

(French Connection )

It’s officially sequin season – and French Connection’s anadia mini dress ticks all the boxes. The sequin embellishment is paired with a square neckline, two thin straps and corset style tie back fastening. If you’re looking to make a statement at your next party, you can rent the £159 dress from £35.

Rent now

French Connection rhodes poplin V-neck mini dress: From £19, Frenchconnectionrental.com

(French Connection )

A more laid-back option for your next soiree, this delicate lilac hued mini dress is crafted from crisp cotton. Characterised by a V-neckline, short puffed-up sleeves and on-trend cut out detailing, you can rent it from just £19. Team with low denier tights and platform Mary Janes for a perfectly preppy party look.

Rent now

