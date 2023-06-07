Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Marking the arrival of summer, Love Island is officially back on our screens for another season of romance, grafting, drama and viral moments.

Each year, fashion is always a hot topic – and for 2023, Love Island has renewed its partnership with Ebay (we love to see it) with contestants exclusively wearing second-hand clothes sourced on the resale platform. Encouraging more sustainable shopping practices, the partnership will serve up head-turning looks from the likes of Versace, Jacquemus, Meshki, AllSaints, House of Sunny and many more.

As for Maya Jama, her summer-ready wardrobe has already got us obsessed. On Monday’s launch show, the presenter turned heads in a backless crochet maxi dress from A-lister-favourite label Cult Gaia (Hailey Bieber, Emily Ratakowski and Jennifer Lopez are all fans), which she teamed with gold strappy sandals.

The halter neck dress is complete with flattering cut out detailing and Seventies-inspired flower motifs. The catch? It will set you back a casual £2,500. With crochet shaping up to be one of this summer’s hottest trends, here’s where to buy Maya Jama’s halterneck gown – as well as the best dupes on the high street from Mango, Zara and more.

Accalia crochet gown: £2,500, Cultgaia.com

(Cult Gaia )

Costing more than £2k, Maya Jama’s Cult Gaia dress is certainly an investment – but the gown’s artistic details add to its premium feel. Falling down into an ankle-length cut, the body skimming silhouette is elevated by the hand-crocheted finish and waist cutouts. A halter neckline is always a flattering choice while the floral finish adds that final flourish.

Buy now

Mango halter neck crochet dress: £49.99, Mango.com

(Mango)

With a similar figure-hugging silhouette and halter neckline, Mango’s dress is a stellar alternative to Maya Jama’s crochet design. Whether covering up at the beach or heading out for dinner, the cotton blend fabric is sure to be breathable while the long design can be easily dressed up or down.

Buy now

Massimo Dutti frayed crochet dress: £119, Massimodutti.com

(Massimo Dutti)

Massimo Dutti can always be relied on for classic takes on hot trends. We love the androgynous shape of this crochet midi dress, as well as the retro-inspired frayed hem. Fully lined, it’s wearable to both the beach or the office, with the boxy shape a great throw-on-and-go dress for summer.

Buy now

Zara crochet midi dress: £45.99, Zara.com

(Zara)

Zara’s crochet midi dress has us dreaming for our next beach holiday. The minimalist design features cut out detailing that lends it to throwing on over a statement bikini or braving it over lingerie come evening. The round neckline is teamed with wide straps and a slightly oversized silhouette.

Buy now

Abercrombie & Fitch crochet midi dress coverup: £75, Abercrombie.com

(Abercrombie & Fitch )

Reminiscent of the glove fit of Maya Jama’s Cult Gaia dress, Abercrombie & Fitch’s midi crochet dress is a flattering choice. The tie shoulder straps, side-slit details and V-neckline add character to the simple design, while the see-through crochet dress is perfect for embracing the barely-there trend.

Buy now

& Other Stories crochet cut-out halter midi dress, off white: £75, Asos.com

(Asos)

Another brand that has nailed the crochet trend with this effortlessly chic midi dress is & Other Stories. The halter neckline is paired with spaghetti straps and understated cut-out detailing, while the skirt is detailed with a side split and scallop trim on the hem. Whether dressed down with sandals during the day or paired with strappy heels à la Maya Jama, it’s a summer essential.

Buy now

River Island white halter neck knit midi dress: £60, Riverisland.co.uk

(River Island)

Embrace the naked trend with this see-through crochet knit dress from River Island’s new collection. The midi hem boasts a Seventies-inspired frayed hem while the halter V-neckline helps create a flattering silhouette. Throw on over a bikini or lingerie on your next summer holiday.

Buy now

