Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

While it may feel like the summer Love Island finished only yesterday, a fresh cohort of singletons is about to enter the 2023 winter villa in South Africa – and we couldn’t be more excited.

Presented by new host Maya Jama – who takes over from Laura Whitmore – the reality show will return on Monday 16 January at 9pm on ITV2. Despite the cooler clime in the UK, the summer favourite is sure to be as entertaining as ever. This is the first winter instalment since 2020, with the 2021 and 2022 series scrapped owing to the pandemic.

Once again, Love Island has partnered with eBay in a bid to cut ties with its fast fashion roots (we love to see it). This means islanders will wear pre-loved garb from the resell platform, secured by stylist and second-hand queen Amy Bannerman.

What’s just as exciting, though, is the fact that the signature water bottles are back and better than ever – and they’re going to be 100 per cent your type on paper.

The personalised bottles are not the only merch on offer. You can also get your hands on a cute new tote bag, phone case, and even a robe to waltz around in. Whatever you’re after, chances are you’ll have your head turned without setting foot in the winter 2023 villa.

Read more:

Love Island Shop gold font ‘Love Island’ insulated water bottle: £20, Loveislandshop.co.uk

(Love Island Shop)

If the news of Love Island’s return hasn’t got you excited enough, this new colourway of water bottle will surely do the trick. It has all the same features as the previous designs – a straw lid and an insulated body, making it suitable for hot and cold drinks – and the 500ml capacity makes it an ideal size for throwing in your bag. Of course, you can personalise it with your name in metallic gold. You’re not going to be mugged off with this one.

Buy now

Love Island Shop official ‘Love Island’ insulated water bottle: £20, Loveislandshop.co.uk

(Love Island Shop)

Should you wish to stick with the OG colourway, this bottle has a white matte finish and can be personalised with your name in either pink, blue or orange. And it has all the same features you’d expect.

Buy now

Love Island Shop reusable cups: £11.95, Loveislandshop.co.uk

(Love Island Shop)

If you’re partial to a takeaway coffee, don’t let your standards slip and make sure you’re armed with this reusable cup, which is the exact same design as the ones used by the Islanders. According to the website, you won’t get a plastic after-taste that you sometimes get from reusable cups. You can choose between bright pink, lime and blue, and it has a capacity of 400ml.

Buy now

Love Island Shop official ‘Love Island’ hold suitcase: £85, Loveislandshop.co.uk

(Love Island Shop)

You don’t have to make a dramatic exit to pull around this white Love Island cabin suitcase, which can be personalised with blue writing. The 28cm x 51cm x 78cm dimensions make it the ideal hold size for winter or summer flights, and there’s a lock included. The pull handle should help with smooth airport manoeuvring and its sure to be a luggage talking point with your pals.

Buy now

Love Island Shop official ‘Love Island’ robe: £20, Loveislandshop.co.uk

(Love Island Shop)

If your loungewear is lacking a dressing gown, enter this Love Island robe, which has a satin finish and can be personalised with your name. It’s a great option if you’re off on holiday and are looking for something to wear in your very own villa. Should you prefer something a little more pared back, the official waffle knit robes (£45, Loveislandshop.co.uk) could do the trick.

Buy now

Love Island Shop official ‘Love Island’ tote bag: £15, Loveislandshop.co.uk

(Love Island Shop)

A brand new product for last year, this tote bag is the ideal thing to keep in your handbag for any trip to the supermarket. It’s made from cotton and can be thrown in the washing machine, should it get dirty. We also love the different colour options – we’ll take all three, please.

Buy now

Love Island Shop official ‘Love Island’ small pet bowl: £13, Loveislandshop.co.uk

(Love Island Shop)

Your four-legged friend needn’t miss out on the Love Island hype, because you can buy a pet bowl, which will match your water bottle. Enjoy twinning merch, minus the love triangle.

Buy now

Love Island Shop official ‘Love Island’ phone case: £10, Loveislandshop.co.uk

(Love Island Shop)

Pick up a regular reminder of your favourite TV series with this personalised Love Island phone case. It’s available to fit several different iPhone and Samsung Galaxy models, and you can choose to add your name in pink, orange or blue. The transparent case should provide protection from knocks and scratches, although we’d probably avoid dropping it in the villa pool.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For discounts on water bottles and other travel essentials, try the links below:

Going on a winter holiday? We’ve found the best suitcases and cabin bags