What do Kate Middleton, Trinny Woodall and the wife of new Labour Prime Minister, Victoria Starmer, all have in common? They love dresses from affordable-luxury label Me + Em.

Founded in 2009, the British brand has become fashion’s worst kept secret. Transcendant of trends, Me + Em is a secret style weapon for everyone from royals to politicians.

From its year-round boucle knitted midi’s (of which Katie Holmes is a fan) and occasion-ready shirt dresses (think Middleton’s pink pleated style or her sister Pippa’s green design) to its pretty blouses worn by the likes of Claudia Winkleman, the label is a go-to for timeless wardrobe staples.

Much loved for its functional, well-crafted and considered designs, Me + Em enables women to show-off their personal style while still keeping it professional. While Starmer plumped for a red, split shoulder midi dress (£275, Harrods.com) from the label for her Downing Street debut (naturally, it’s nearly sold-out), Angela Rayner’s Me + Em red jumpsuit and white cropped blazer were both power moves on the campaign trail.

But the label’s capsule wardrobe-essentials don’t come cheap (we’re talking £275 for a dress and £165 for a shirt), so Me + Em’s summer sale needs to be on your radar. With up to 50 per cent off trousers, blazers and more, it’s your best chance to invest in timeless pieces at a fraction of the cost. Whether you’re looking for workwear or occasionwear, we’ve rounded up the best of the Me + Em sale below.

Me + Em cheesecloth maxi dress: Was £150, now £75, Meandem.com

Me + Em

Reduced by 50 per cent, this is a staple summer dress that you’ll get your wear from well into autumn, too. Crafted from a breathable, lightweight cheesecloth fabric, it’s designed to be crease-free for all-day wear. We love the attention to detail, from the statement shoulder to the shirred waistband, practical pockets and frill detailing.



Me + Em cotton voile halterneck full-length dress: Was £195, now £97, Meandem.com

Me + Em

Just as appropriate for a wedding as it is for alfresco dinners on holiday, this is a dress that can do both. Half price in the brand’s summer sale, it features a flattering hailter neckline, draped silhouette and striking bold pink hue. Complete with a tiered, flowing maxi skirt, the lightweight cotton voile fabric is a winner for summer.



Me + Em cheesecloth cut out full-length dress: Was £175, now £87.50, Meandem.com

Me + Em

A perfect example of what makes Me + Em so timeless, this elevated LBD is a hero addition to your wardrobe. The maxi style is complete with short puff sleeves, an elasticated waistband for a flattering silhouette and a centre-front keyhold with hook and eye fastening. But the pièce de résistance is the cut-out waistband and attached-belt that ties into an attractive bow at the back.



Me + Em merino cashmere silk lace stich vest: Was £195, now £136.50, Meandem.com

Me + Em

Whether layered over a shirt during the colder months or teamed with linen shorts in the summer, this merino wool vest is a versatile investment. Cut into a straight silhouette, it features a preppy V neckline, sleeveless design and soft pastel yellow finish. White ribbed trims add intrigue while the meruno, cashmere and silk blend promises to be breathable and soft.



Me + Em heavy satin statement cargo trouser: Was £250, now £175, Meandem.com

Me + Em

Putting a sophisticated spin on the Noughties-style, Me + Em does cargo trousers very well. Case in point: this pair of heavy satin trousers, now reduced by 30 per cent. The elevated style features a satin and high-shine finish, fluid cut and flattering mid-waisted cut. The large pockets are both practical and chic, while the champagne hue adds a touch of luxury.



Me + Em textured tailoring longline short: Was £175, now £122.50, Meandem.com

Me + Em

Reduced by 30 per cent, Me + Em’s tailored shorts blend fashion and functionality. Crafted from a textured fabric with added stretch for all-day wear, the shorts feature a high rise waist, pockets and a short length that sits just above the knee. Whether styled up for the office with loafers and a blazer or dressed down with a T-shirt and trainers at the weekend, the shorts are a summer staple.



Me + Em modern leather loafer: Was £295, now £206.50, Meandem.com

Me + Em

Modern and minimalist, these modish loafers are on sale with 30 per cent off. The slip-on style features a sleek square toe, slightly raised heel and a low-cut ankle. Crafted from smooth nappa leather, the loafers boast an off-white hue that will slot easily into your existing wardrobe. Style with full-length trousers or jeans in the winter before swapping out for floaty maxi dresses or white socks and a mini frock in the summer.



Me + Em cotton voile stripe long sleeve top: Was £150, now £105, Meandem.com

Me + Em

Me + Em is much loved for its everyday shirts with a difference. Reduced by 30 per cent, this cotton number is crafted from a lightweight voile fabric for the warmer months and finished in a timeless blue and white stripe. Giving the classic style some character, it features long sleeves with shoulder frills, a small standing collar with a lace trim and deep shirred cuffs with frills.



