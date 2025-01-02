How to recreate Claudia Winkleman’s iconic The Traitors outfits

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Thanks to its perfect blend of game playing in pursuit of prize money, high-stakes drama, psychological warfare, crying (a lot of it) and contestants unlike those usually found on reality TV shows (we’re looking at you, Love Island), The Traitors has become a hit for the BBC.

It’s now officially back on our screens, with season three set to dominate WhatsApp groups and social media feeds once more. But as well as game playing and divisive characters, it’s Claudia Winkleman’s aspirational knit-heavy wardrobe that steals the show.

Fans of The Traitors tune in just as much for her covetable style as for the programme itself. The Winkleman effect has caused myriad pieces to sell out (see that chunky red jumper she wore in season two). With the help of her stylist Sinead McKeefry, the presenter has carved out a niche for herself – think monochrome separates, fingerless gloves, boxy silhouettes and oversized fits.

Favouring chunky wool, tweed and velvet fabrics, Winkleman’s wardrobe perfectly complements the moody feel of the show, from the gothic Scottish castle to the tense roundtable setting.

Speaking to The Independent last year, McKeefry shared some tips for replicating Winkleman’s looks on The Traitors. “If it’s The Traitors countryside chic look you want to go for, have a really good coat that you feel comfortable in,” says McKeefry. “Once you arrive somewhere, sometimes it’s nice to still feel put together.”

open image in gallery A classic Winkleman look, featuring a tweed blazer, black leggings and ankle boots ( BBC )

McKeefry adds that “you’ll have the jeans in your wardrobe already,” but chunky boots and knitwear can elevate your look. As for replicating Winkleman’s enviable knitwear collection, McKeefry’s advice is to opt for traditional designs, “because those things never go out of fashion” and “definitely stay away from logos”.

“I love anything with a pattern on it, I love Fair Isle, I love argyle,” she adds. When it comes to styling, she suggests that “country, twee pieces can be elevated with a skinny trouser, pointy boots or fingerless gloves”, which bring a “little punk aesthetic” into the look.

open image in gallery The country blazer is elevated by a frill blouse ( BBC )

So, if Claudia Winkleman’s looks on The Traitors are on your 2025 mood board, I’ve found all her looks so far on season three of the show – plus, the high street alternatives.

Kapital 7G wool fair isle bone jumper: £455, Libertylondon.com

No stranger to a statement knit, Claudia wore this jumper from Japanese menswear label Kapital with a pair of olive green leggings and chunky brown ankle boots in episode two of season three. The fair isle design is timeless while the skeleton detailing adds some edge. With the designer jumper setting you back more than £400, opt for this more affordable jacquard cardigan from H&M (£27.99, Hm.com) or this brown fair isle knit from Asos (£32.99, Asos.com). Size up for an exaggerated fit à la Winkleman.

Luxury Family Affair Cotswold boiled black wool poncho: £730, Luxuryfamilyaffair.com

open image in gallery ( Luxury Family Affair )

In the opener of season three, Claudia is back in one of her most signature looks. McKeefry styled the statement black wool cape from Luxury Family Affair from season two with a pair of leather red gloves. Get a similar look for less with Cos’s elegant merino wool cape (£135, Cos.com) and Accessorize’s leather fingerless red gloves (£11, Accessorize.com).

Holland Cooper double breasted blazer: £549, Hollandcooper.com

open image in gallery ( BBC )

A classic Winkleman look, episode one saw the presenter opt for a countryside-chic herringbone blazer from Holland & Cooper. Keeping the colour palette moody, the blazer was styled with a black skin-tight turtleneck, black leggings and black suede ankle-heeled boots. Achieve a similar vintage-inspired look with a checked wool blazer by Joules (£149, Marksandspencer.com), H&M’s wool-blend style (£80, Hm.com) and an & Other Stories’s houndstooth blazer (£175, Otherstories.com).

