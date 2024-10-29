Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Marc Jacobs’s daisy perfume range has been on the fragrance block since 2007 and, ever since then, we’ve been perusing deals to save on the best-selling floral fragrances. Lucky for us, the brand’s signature bottles and equally cult scents have been reduced. But that’s not all, as there’s an extra bonus: each deal comes with an additional 30-pack of the daisy travel capsules.

Where, for instance, the 100ml comes in at £99 independently, this bundle deal will secure you both the 100ml full-size eau de toilette and the added 30 capsules of Daisy, all for £75 (Lookfantastic.com) (but you can use the discount code “5OFF” for an additional five per cent saving). Not only is that a huge saving on the perfume bottle, but you’ll be getting the £22 daisy ‘drop’ capsules (Lookfantastic.com) practically for free. Now that’s a hidden promotion if we ever saw one.

If you’re not familiar with the idea of a travel perfume capsule, they’re burstable capsules with a gel-like formula that you can apply on the go. If you’re yet to try the daisy scents and fancy a new perfume, keep scrolling for the full intel.

Marc Jacobs daisy love eau de toilette 100ml and daisy love drops: Was £125, now £71.25, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( LOOKFANTASTIC )

“Love feels an appropriate title for this scent, with its sweet yet slightly seductive nose. The latter feeling can be credited to the cashmere, which we feel adds a vanilla-y gourmand,” noted our review of this scent. With daisy petals at the heart, it’s got cloudberries, fresh cashmere and earthy driftwood to its scent profile, bringing them together in what, we feel, is a well-rounded dusk-to-evening scent. Plus you can bag yourself an extra five per cent by using the code “5OFF”, taking the price down to just £71.25, you’re welcome.

Marc Jacobs daisy eau de toilette 100ml and daisy drops: Was £125, now £71.25, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( LOOKFANTASTIC )

It’s the original and its bottle is about as famed as they come. Daisy is Marc Jacobs’s hero scent with its jasmine aroma and woody, fruity top notes. “If florals are your bag then daisy is the perfect way to emanate springtime freshness without being pigeonholed to the March-June months,” noted our review. The scent is clean, warm and slightly zesty, but holds a deeper sweetness, too, to take you from day to night. Again, don’t forget to enter the code “5OFF” for an additional five per cent saving.

Marc Jacobs daisy eau so fresh 125ml and daisy eau so fresh drops: Was £125, now £71.25, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( LOOKFANTASTIC )

Taking the top spot in our review of every Marc Jacobs perfume, with this beauty writer noting that it’s “sweeter than the original daisy aroma but with the same soapy, fresh laundry undercurrent, daisy eau so fresh is very much what it says on the tin: a lighter and more airy edition of its OG predecessor”.

“We were impressed with its longevity on the skin, not to mention the fact that it dries down to a more luxury-smelling scent (in the sense that it’s harder to describe and not merely ‘rose’ or ‘vanilla’) with the younger raspberry notes dissipating as the day goes on,” they added. Don’t miss out on the extra saving by entering “5OFF” at the checkout.

