My favourite Marc Jacobs Daisy perfume has been reduced

The Marc Jacobs Daisy perfumes have been in circulation since 2007, and there are now more than 14 varieties. From Daisy glow to Daisy wild, the designer has released the bestseller in a series of sweet, zingy and youthful iterations, yet I’ll always come back to the original.

There’s a reason it’s so popular. The scent is floral with a universal appeal. Reports even suggest that the Daisy eau de toilette accounts for a fifth of Marc Jacobs’s total fragrance sales.

Naturally, with so many of us – myself included – being fans, I’ve been keeping my eyes peeled for a price drop. And, finally, there is a generous 27 per cent discount on the perfume’s 50ml size (was £73, now £52.95, Allbeauty.com).

Marc Jacobs Daisy eau de toilette, 50ml: Was £73, now £52.95, Allbeauty.co.uk

open image in gallery The perfume is reduced across all three sizes from 30ml to 100ml ( Marc Jacobs )

The perfume settles down onto the skin with notes of white violet and jasmine. It has berry top notes – strawberries, specifically – but these mellow out to reveal a warmer sandalwood base.

In my review of all the best Daisy perfumes, I praised how the fragrance wears well from day to night and found it to be a “clean, warm and slightly zesty” scent.

Having worn the original Daisy variety for years, it has an impressive staying power. Just a few spritzes last from morning through lunch. As with most perfumes, it does need a top-up after four or five hours, but I’ve been complimented on my scent while wearing it, including when it nears the end of its potency.

Currently, the scent has been reduced in its 30ml (was £52, now £38.95, Allbeauty.com), 50ml and 100ml (was £99, now £74.25, Allbeauty.com) bottles, but the 50ml size has the most hefty discount. Having scanned over the prices of the best perfumes – including Daisy – I’ll admit that reductions on Marc Jacobs aren’t rare. Then again, these discounts tend to hover between 10 to 20 per cent, so I wouldn’t hang about if you’re looking to take advantage of Allbeauty’s extra generous reduction.

