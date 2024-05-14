Jump to content

M&S’s dupes of The Row’s fisherman sandals are summer must-haves

The designer versions will set you back more than £1,000

Daisy Lester
Tuesday 14 May 2024 12:12
The fisherman-style shoes come in minimalist black and tan
The fisherman-style shoes come in minimalist black and tan (iStock/The Independent )

Each summer, a designer sandal comes along that’s destined to dominate your Instagram feed and be replicated across the high street. Luxury label The Row – founded by the Olsen twins – is a master maker of it-girl shoes that do just that.

From Nineties-style platform flip-flops to the Ava Mary Jane flats, footwear from The Row more often than not rises to cult status – and, since launching in 2019, the brand’s cage leather fisherman sandals are no exception.

But with their eye-watering £1,060 price tag, we’ll admit they aren’t the most affordable choice. However, the good news is M&S has brought back last summer’s best alternative – costing just £49.50.

The fisherman-style shoes come in a minimalist black or tan finish (new for this year). With the style selling out multiple times in 2023, you’ll want to be quick to pick up a pair for yourself. Here’s everything you need to know about M&S’s take on The Row’s cult cage sandals.

M&S leather flatform sandals: £49.50, Marksandspencer.com

(M&S)

With their luxurious look, it’s no surprise M&S’s caged shoes have been causing a stir. Boasting thick leather straps and an open round toe similar to The Row’s sandals (£1,060, Net-a-porter.com), the easy-to-wear style is perfect for tapping into the fisherman shoe trend. The classic style has been given a contemporary upgrade by both The Row and M&S, with an on-trend chunky sole.

Available in UK sizes 3-8 (including half sizes), the sandals are secured with buckle fastenings, and have been finished with antibacterial padding to help keep them – and your feet – fresher for longer. If the black isn’t for you, the tan colourway is just as chic.

