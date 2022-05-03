While many fashion fans find themselves lusting over stylish pairs of designer shoes, their sky-high price tags are enough to bring anyone back down to reality. But savvy shoppers will be pleased to hear that there is a way to get your hands on a classic footwear style for a fraction of the price.

Chanel’s cream and black slingbacks are arguably one of the most sought-after pairs of designer shoes, having been worn by most celebrity A-listers and influencers alike. However, while the heels are undoubtedly timeless, they will set you back a hefty £770.

Luckily, one high street brand has produced an almost perfect dupe of the slingbacks and, while they don’t come with the desirable Chanel logo, they will save you a cool £725. Coming courtesy of M&S, the colour block-heeled shoes, which cost just £45, are back for 2022 – this time, coming in a lovely blush pink and black.

Upon their initial release in February 2019, half the sizes sold out within a matter of days and just one week later it was nearly impossible to get your hands on a pair.

Chanel’s slingback heels cost £770 (Chanel)

If you missed out the first time, the good news is that due to customer demand the retailer has decided to bring the shoe back just in time for summer and, not content with just one designer style, M&S has delivered the shoe in a brand new blush pink colourway that’s perfect for the impending warmer weather, as well as a black and beige style. With the shoes previously selling out in a flash, you’re going to need to be quick if you want to get your hands on a pair, so we recommend adding them to your shopping basket ASAP.

M&S Collection leather block heel slingback shoes in natural mix: £45 Marksandspencer.com

(Marks & Spencer)

M&S’s leather block heel slingback shoes are strikingly similar to Chanel’s iconic goatskin and grosgrain style (£770, Chanel.com) but, at £45, are a fraction of the cost.

The retailer’s slingbacks feature a mid-sized heel with a blush pink leather finish and contrasting black almond toe – just like the designer versions. They also come with M&S’s signature “insolia” technology, which means they deliver the ultimate in comfort and support despite having some height.

A stylish and versatile pick, they come in sizes 3 to 8 and will fit seamlessly into your spring/summer wardrobe, whether you pair them with jeans, trousers, skirts or dresses.

M&S Collection leather block heel slingback in black mix: £39.50, Marksandspencer.com

(Marks & Spencer)

As well as the Chanel-inspired nude colourway, you can also pick up the heels in a black version, which is just as chic.

Featuring the same shape, two-tone shade and fit as the more expensive slingbacks, M&S’s versions are just as stylish and universally wearable. A classic design, you can guarantee that these shoes aren’t going to date anytime soon, meaning they will become a valuable addition to your wardrobe for years to come. We think this darker pair offers a more sophisticated and would look great styled with everything from satin slip skirts to oversized blazers.

