French footwear brand Veja – pronounced vay-ja – was founded in 2015, and has carved out a fashion niche with its sustainable and ethical trainers. Its strong eco credentials mean it is a certified B Corp: a company that meets the highest standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability.

While the shoes are go-tos for the fashion set – editors and influencers regularly don the brand’s designs – they’ve also made their way into the wardrobes of the royals, with both the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex among the brand’s fans.

Kate recently wore a pair of Veja’s esplar trainers during a visit to her alumni University of St Andrews in May 2021. And eagle-eyed fashion fans may remember that Meghan wore a pair of the brand’s V10 trainers to the Invictus Games in 2018.

When it was founded, Veja’s aim was to create a shoe that would stand the test of time – refusing to choose style over sustainability, the founders started work to produce a collection of treads made from the most ecological materials and with the most ethical suppliers they could find.

The finished products come with full transparency across every stage of production, from the materials used to the wages the brand pays. Owing to the sustainable and ethical credentials, the trainers do have a high price tag, so it pays to nab a pair while they’re in the sale. Thankfully, as the discerning deal hunters we are, we’ve spotted huge discounts at Net-A-Porter.

Veja condor 2 alveomesh and jersey sneakers: Was 130, now £78, Net-a-porter.com

This is the second version of Veja’s neutral trainers and they featured in our review of the best women’s running shoes. Our writer noted they were “comfortable and stylish” and served as a “great gym trainer or one for shorter runs”. The outsole has “excellent traction and feels like it will have good durability, [which is] important when so many trainers go to landfill too quickly”, they added. Owing to the brand’s eco efforts, this trainer is “57 per cent bio-based and recycled, with components made of (among others) rice waste, banana oil, sugar cane”. What’s more, the lining, laces, backloop and cords are made from 100 per cent recycled plastic bottles. Snap these up now while they have 40 per cent off.

Veja nova organic cotton-canvas sneakers: Was £80, now £40, Net-a-porter.com

If you’re looking for a canvas trainer, this could be the pair for you – especially now that they’re half price. With a contrasting cream rubber sole and streamlined design, they’re the perfect treads for off-duty days. Made from organic cotton canvas, we think these will be breathable and perfect for wearing in the summer sunshine.

Veja nova HT organic cotton-canvas high-top sneakers: Was £85, now £51, Net-a-porter.com

The simple design of these high-top trainers makes them a firm favourite. The soles – made from Amazonian rubber trees – have been serrated for additional grip and contrast with the canvas upper, which features the brand’s signature V logo on the side. They’re the ideal shoe for wearing with your favourite summer dress.

Veja campo leather sneakers: Was £115, now £80.50, Net-a-porter.com

The brand’s campo design is synonymous with conscious and eco-friendly choices. The jersey lining is made from organic cotton (33 per cent) and recycled polyester (67 per cent), while the upper is crafted from the brand’s signature “chromefree” leather, which has undergone a tanning process where no chrome, heavy metals or acids are used. It’s a versatile pair of trainers that can be worn all year round, with everything from dresses to denim.

