It’s finally here – the summer where most of us are managing to go on holiday at some point (even if it is just Blackpool.) And as we all know, half the fun of a getaway is planning the day trips, nights out and outfits for both. Which, obviously, includes killer swimwear – the kind that works on both a style and support basis.

However, there is noted anxiety around heading to the beach or the pool as a plus-size person in a state of undress, before even starting to worry about the quality or style of the swimwear available to us.

While the options for bikinis, one pieces and other swim sets are limited compared to our straight size peers, that doesn’t mean there isn’t a vast array of gorgeous bathers out there for you to pick from.

In fact, the options below range from the more mature and demure to sparkly and stunning, with every kind of trend – cottagecore to Y2K – accounted for in between. There’s also a full range of sizing that doesn’t exclude the bigger bodies that fall under the plus-size umbrella.

Not only that, but the tried and tested options for these are just as glamorous, gorgeous and (importantly) supportive as those made for smaller frames. Check out our top picks for your poolside looks this year below.

Asos

(Asos)

A staple for plus size swimwear, Asos has a vast range of options up to cup size 44G and clothing size 30 that ensure that everyone has options when hitting the beach. Hosting swimwear from other brands as well as its own brands – Asos design, collusion, reclaimed vintage, to name a few – Asos has the most diverse range in swimwear styles for plus size people.

After testing two very different kinds of bikinis, the reclaimed vintage retro floral print bikini (£29.98, Asos.com) and leopard animal print bikini top (£16, Asos.com) and bikini bottom (£16, Asos.com) we can confirm these sets are a perfect fit for support and snazz.

Snag Tights

(Snag Tights)

Known for being one of the most inclusive brands out there for hosiery, Snag Tights has spent the last couple of years expanding to underwear, clothing and yes, swimwear. Ranging up to an incredible size 38 with bright patterned one pieces, more covered shorts and lace-up two pieces, the sense of fun in Snag Tights’ swimwear isn’t lost to accommodate for larger sizing.

We love the as you wish top, (£24.99, Snagtights.com) and matching bottoms, (£16.99, Snagtights.com) that can be mixed and matched with pieces like the day off swim skirt (£21.99, Snagtights.com) for a less bold look.

Simply Be

(Simply Be)

Simply Be is an OG in the plus-size fashions scene and it’s one of the best for a reason. It offers a range of styles and sizes that can accommodate everyone, up to a 48 band size and 32 clothing size. Plus, Simply Be has numerous options in a cheaper price bracket to ensure everyone really is included.

The value swimsuit (£15, Simplybe.co.uk) is thoroughly recommended by us for its classic silhouette, adjustable fit and chic vibe. That said, we also suggest searching through the brand’s site to find your own favourite out of its colourful range that includes modern and retro fits for every kind of personal style.

Girl Got Curves

(Girl Got Curves)

This UK based independent brand was created by plus-size founder Miranda Haston to compliment plus size figures without compromising on style. As a smaller brand, you can ensure nobody else on the beach has the same swimwear and truly show off your figure with a company that is made, literally, for you.

The sets and separates are made to order up to a size 24 and come in the string bikini style that can be hard to find for plus size bodies. The Jada set (£40, Girlgotcurves.com) is perfect for the person looking to show off a little more flesh in a fit designed for bigger bodies. Thanks to the thoughtful nature of the design, there are no risks of a nip slip in this swimwear.

New Look

(New Look)

A high street staple, New Look’s plus-size range for lingerie, clothing and swimwear is full of wardrobe staples and stand out pieces that add up to a reliable and flexible closet for any plus-sizer. In this year’s offering, the vitamin sea pink lemon bikini top (£17.99, Newlook.com) and matching briefs (£17.99, Newlook.com) are our tried and tested set for anyone who wants a bit of fun in their swim sets.

Supportive, cute and available up to a size 28, New Look is doing better than most high street stores in supplying the plus-size market. We also loved the black heart buckle swimsuit (£27.99, Newlook.com) which is a more pared-back, but still fun, option for rocking by the pool.

Next

(Next)

Your first thought of British retailer Next may not revolve around plus-size swimwear, but it should. The website stocks other plus-size brands alongside its own range to ensure plenty of options for any fat fashionista. The clothing size choices go up to a 28 and the bikini bra sizes include a 40K and 44FF which are especially important for those big-busted plus-size people who need extra support from their swim tops.

As well as your standard bikinis and one pieces, Next has options for swim dresses, tankinis and more that offer extra coverage for those that might want it. We found this ruched side tummy control swimsuit (£36, Next.co.uk) offered the most support and while we tried the orange iteration, it comes in ten different shades and patterns for you to pick your preference from.

River Island

(River Island)

A more selective plus size range than others on this list, but River Island’s offerings are extremely on-brand – think gold, animal prints and looking luxurious. River Island offers up to a size 28 in its plus-size line and again, while the options are small, they sure are mighty.

We recommend trying out the brown River Island monogram top (£25, Riverisland.com) and matching bottoms (£18, Riverisland.com) for a chic tonal vibe this summer. We also love this brown animal print swimsuit (£38, Riverisland.com) that offers a bit more edge than your standard option.

Alpine Butterfly

(Alpine Butterfly)

If you follow any American plus-size influencers, you have probably already heard of Alpine Butterfly. With the boldest of styles and fabrics, this retailer doesn’t shy away from showing off. It sent us the Demi top (£96, Alpinebutterfly.com) and Evie bottom (£96, Alpinebutterfly.com) in supernova pink to test and we were not disappointed. As much substance as there is style, this set is a winner and worth the investment.

Starting in 2017, this brand headed up by a plus-size founder, prioritises slow fashion by making each piece to order and up to a size 6XL.

Yours Clothing

(Yours Clothing)

Perhaps the most inclusive brand that we’ve tried and tested, Yours Clothing has swimwear up to a size 40 which guarantees that nobody is left out when buying bathing suits. As an exclusively plus-size retailer, Yours Clothing has expert knowledge on what the plus-size shopper wants and needs from its swimwear to feel supported as well as absolutely stunning.

We especially love this lime green zebra swimsuit (£29.99, Yoursclothing.co.uk) and recommend it for anyone looking to turn heads during their holidays this year. The brand also offers stylish swim dresses and full coverage suits for those looking for a bit more modesty in their swimwear.

We Are We Wear

(We are wear)

Another independent brand making waves with its incredible swimwear choices, We Are We Wear prioritises inclusivity, not just in its garments, but in its model casting and social media too. Its range goes up to a 3XL (also labelled a 28/30 on its size chart) and doesn’t separate the plus-size offerings from the straight size, meaning all kinds of swimwear is available to shoppers.

We couldn’t recommend this reversible Antonia bikini top (£30, Wearewear.com) and reversible Tia Brazilian pant (£26, Wearewear.com) more, as this set guarantees not only belly support that’s necessary for plus size babes, but multiple options for colourways that other brands don’t offer.

Mango

(Mango)

An underrated plus size clothing retailer, Violeta by Mango’s offering for swimwear is more simplistic but ergo, more chic. With different styles that offer differing levels of support depending on your need, the Violeta by Mango line runs up to a size 4X and we found it to be a comfortable fit for the plus-size frame.

Our top favourites were the asymmetric textured swimsuit, (£49.99, Mango.com) for its trendy take on the one-shoulder style and the triangle bikini top, (£35.99, Mango.com) for its combination of support and ability to pull off as a crop top if necessary.

