Jessica Matlin and Jennifer Sullivan are, putting it simply, beauty oracles. Together, they run Fat Mascara, a podcast devoted to getting to the nitty-gritty of the beauty business, discussing everything from the best products for “maskne” to the battle for fair representation within the industry.

If you aren’t a beauty obsessive, you may have glanced over Spotify or Apply Podcasts homepage, and spied Fat Mascara featuring in the top charts for the fashion and beauty podcasts. Since the podcast’s inception, the Fat Mascara duo has racked up over four million downloads and interviewed some of the biggest names within the industry like Charlotte Tilbury and Bobbi Brown. As well as big names in general, like Jane Fonda and Kristen Bell, to Victoria Beckham and Cindy Crawford.

Beauty journalists, and great friends, Jessica and Jennifer have got their fingers on the pulse of the beauty world, and gleefully share their insider tips of the industry with their devoted listeners. Always a la mode; the pair cover everything from the “wolf cut” to Zoom dysmorphia.

When your bathroom cabinets and make-up bag are looking a little uninspiring these girls are the first port of call for cool new beauty products to try. So you can understand why we at IndyBest were so excited to hear their product recommendations.

From their best amazon buy to their secret beauty bargain; read below for their all-time game-changing products.

