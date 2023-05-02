Ever since it first went on sale, more than 30 years ago, M&S’s Colin the caterpillar cake has become somewhat of a British institution.

But trouble has been brewing for Colin in recent times, as his status as the go-to caterpillar cake has come under threat from a bevy of imitators, including Aldi – and now the supermarket has reignited its feud with M&S ahead of the King’s coronation.

In 2021,M&S launched legal action against the budget retailer, claiming its cake – called Cuthbert – infringed on Colin’s trademark. However, soon after, the two rivals called a truce, confirming an agreement had been struck that meant Cuthbert would not appear again in quite the same form.

But that all changed when Aldi announced the cake’s revival last summer – and the supermarket’s latest advert confirms the squabble isn’t over just yet.

Taking place at a party, the sketch sees a group of caterpillars – including Cuthbert – enjoying Aldi’s M&S-inspired cake, before Colin enters and dampens the mood. You could cut the tension with a knife before it flashes up with “Aldi. Like M&S. Only cheaper.”

But Aldi isn’t the only supermarket to have cottoned on to the celebrity caterpillar’s popularity. A whole host of other grocers have designed their own versions, albeit with different names: there’s Tesco’s Curly, Waitrose’s Cecil, Asda’s Clyde and Morrison’s Morris, to name a few. But costing just £4.99, Aldi’s is the cheapest among its stiff competition.

Whether all this talk about cake has left you feeling hungry or you’re planning a coronation get-together, we’ve rounded up the different caterpillar cakes you can buy in supermarkets and online right now.

Aldi Cuthbert the caterpillar cake: £4.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

The cake that’s causing all the controversy, Cuthbert is made with chocolate sponge and filled with chocolate buttercream. Like Colin, it has the same distinctive arches and is topped with a hard chocolate shell, covered in multi-coloured chocolate beans. The cake also has a white chocolate face with milk chocolate eyes. Cuthbert costs shoppers less, at £4.99, and serves up to 12 people.

Buy now

M&S Colin the caterpillar: £9, Ocado.com

(M&S)

The OG caterpillar cake, Colin is made from a creamy chocolate sponge roll that’s filled with chocolate buttercream. It features a series of distinctive curves – which make it all the easier to cut 10 equal portions – and is covered in a milk chocolate shell.

It also has a decorative face made from solid white chocolate, which features milk chocolate eyes and a pink tongue, while its feet are also made from white chocolate. The cake is finished with a sprinkle of sugar-coated milk chocolate beans all over its back.

Feeding a bigger crowd? The supermarket also sells a giant version (£45, Marksandspencer.com) that serves 40 people and can be personalised with an iced message. If Colin’s sold out online, remember you can also pick one up in-store. Click here to find your nearest M&S.

Buy now

Waitrose Cecil the caterpillar cake: £8.25, Waitrose.com

(Waitrose)

Waitrose & Partners’s Cecil is made from hand-rolled chocolate sponge and also has a chocolate buttercream filling. It is coated with milk chocolate on the outside that’s finished with colourful chocolate beans and white chocolate drizzle. It serves 12 people and also comes with a solid white chocolate face that’s finished with green eyes made from icing. Struggling to get hold of Cecil online? Find your nearest Waitrose store using this locator.

Buy now

Tesco slinky caterpillar cake: £7, Tesco.com

(Tesco)

Tesco’s caterpillar cake goes by the name Slinky and consists of a chocolate Swiss roll that’s filled with chocolate-flavoured buttercream. It serves 12 people and is coated in solid milk chocolate that’s sprinkled with a generous amount of colourful sweets. Unlike some other versions, Slinky’s face is made from orange icing that’s finished with eyes and a round red nose. Putting a twist on the classic, Tesco also sells a Fuzzy caterpillar cake (£7, Tesco.com) that’s sprinkled with pink decorations and a pink face. If Slinky or Fuzzy are sold out online, or you simply can’t wait to get your hands on one, you can find you nearest Tesco store here.

Buy now

Asda Letty the caterpillar celebration cake: £7, Asda.com

(Asda )

Asda’s Letty is made from chocolate sponge with a smooth buttercream filling the supermarket claims is “perfect for hungry caterpillars”. It features the same distinctive curves, and is coated in solid milk chocolate topped with colourful sweets and sprinkles. Letty’s yellow face and feet are made from icing, and the cake serves 12 people. You can also pick up Asda’s caterpillar cake in store – find your nearest supermarket here.

Buy now

Sainsbury’s Wiggles the caterpillar cake: £7, Sainsburys.co.uk

(Sainsbury’s)

Sainsbury’s clearly missed the alliteration memo and named its cake Wiggles. It’s made from chocolate sponge that’s filled with swirls of chocolate buttercream and comes enrobed in solid milk chocolate. It’s decorated with sugar sprinkles and on-brand orange-coloured chocolate beans, and also features a white chocolate face and feet. It’s one of the biggest in the line-up, serving 14 people. If Wiggles is out of stock online, you can also pick up one at your nearest Sainsbury’s store.

Buy now

Morrisons Morris the caterpillar cake: £6.99, Morrisons.com

(Morrisons)

Morris the caterpillar is the brainchild of Morrisons, and is big enough to serve 12 people. Made from chocolate sponge and filled with chocolate-flavoured buttercream, the cake is coated with smooth milk chocolate that’s decorated with chocolate beans and hundreds and thousands. Morris’s face is made from white chocolate, finished with eyes made from icing. Find your nearest Morrisons store here.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on food and drink, try the links below:

Planning a coronation party? Read our guide to the best decorations and memorabilia to buy now