Athletic Greens vs Dirtea: Which wellness powder packs the biggest punch?

From health benefits to better skin, here’s the scoop on the popular powdered drinks

Sarah Finley
Tuesday 05 March 2024 10:07
<p>While Athletic Greens calls on vitamins and minerals, Dirtea harnesses the benefits of the chaga mushroom </p>

While Athletic Greens calls on vitamins and minerals, Dirtea harnesses the benefits of the chaga mushroom

(iStock/The Independent)

If you’re a wellness junkie and follow TikTok health trends, then these wellness drinks from Dirtea and Athletic Greens (AG1) most likely haven’t passed you by.

Athletic Greens’ AG1 is a superfood powder with 75 vitamins and minerals (the green powder has amassed nearly 250 million views on TikTok) with videos covering its benefits – which are said to be more energy, better skin and increased focus – and various ways to make it.

Meanwhile, mushroom powders like Dirtea are becoming the next best thing in wellness, with Megan Markle and Stella McCartney being fans of the powders that can be added to coffee, smoothies and hot chocolate. Their benefits include everything from having more energy to glowing skin and improved immunity.

If your interest has been piqued by the prospect of wellness powders, the questions still stand of whether these two brands are the best on the market, and whether one is a better choice, with better health benefits, than the other. And most importantly, are they worth their price tags?

How we tested

Testing the Athletic Greens juice

(Sarah Finley)

Over the last two months I’ve been scooping and mixing these powders into my drinks, testing them on how they tasted, how easy they were to make and to drink, how they made me feel, and if I noticed any health benefits. Would they, as their labels promised, really work wonders or would they be a fad trend that would cost me a fortune?

Athletic Greens AG1

Athletic Greens juice (AG1).jpg
  • Servings: 360g pouch contains 30 servings
The health benefits of AG1

With so many supplements on the market now, it feels as though we’re inundated with a pill for every concern – in fact, according to a recent report, the global dietary supplements market size was valued at $163,986m (which is roughly £132,034m) in 2022.

From immunity to hair and gut health to our nails, some of us have a handful of supplements we rely on every day, but AG1 has all these vitamins and minerals in one powder. These include vitamin C for immunity, probiotics like lactobacillus acidophilus for gut health and plant extracts to help with energy and your metabolism, plus a whole lot more.

But do we all need the 75 vitamins and minerals that are in AG1? “Even with the perfect diet, it’s hard to meet the optimal daily value of micronutrients and phytonutrients,” explains Dr Ralph Esposito, chief science and nutrition officer at Athletic Greens. “The ingredients in AG1 are backed by peer-reviewed scientific literature, not only to assess the research around each individual ingredient we included but also the way they amplify each other and work together synergistically.”

Read more: Best collagen supplements, according to the experts

He goes on to say that when these major systems are functioning properly, it raises the baseline of your health and compounds, which will mean improved digestion and sustained energy. “It’s all connected, which is why it’s important to start with foundational nutrition, rather than taking a reductionist approach to supplementation.

“Studies have also found that the combination of vitamin C with both vitamin E and zinc – both of which are also in AG1 – further enhance the effects of vitamin C on its own for immune response. Additionally, we can’t ignore the gut when we talk about the immune system,” Esposito adds.

Putting Athletic Greens to the test

The green vitamin powder comes on a monthly subscription, but at around £100 a month, is it worth the cost? Delivered in a pouch, with a tin you can decant your months’ worth of green powder into, it’s simple, every morning, to scoop out your portion. It also comes with a plastic shaker, which allows you to add the scoop of powder to 250ml of water. Then you simply shake it, and it’s ready – so it’s very fuss-free. If you’re travelling you can also buy it in sachets, meaning you don’t have to take the whole tin with you.

Read more: The best menopause supplements, according to an expert

Some add the powder to their smoothies or even drink it with ice and coconut water. I found that adding ice and whizzing it up in a blender was perfect for me, as it mixed the powder well. I quickly settled into a routine of drinking it alongside my morning coffee, just before my breakfast, which is said to be the best time to drink it.

I’ve tested an array of green powder drinks over the years, but only a handful of them taste good, with the bad ones tasting as though you’re munching on kale, with a gritty undertone. When I took my first sip, I was expecting the same, but I was pleasantly surprised, with a sweet taste and no horrible green paste aftertaste. Once you get to the bottom of the drink you do have to vigorously shake the drink to mix the powder – otherwise, you’re left with grit at the bottom.

They say habits are formed in 21 days, but I quickly made this green powder drink part of my routine and found it really refreshing every morning. I also have a bad habit of not drinking enough water, especially in the morning when I’m chugging back the coffee to get me through my emails and deadlines, so drinking 250ml of water, with the powder, before 10am made me feel way more hydrated during the 30 days – and those weren’t the only benefits.

Read more: The best probiotic and prebiotic supplements to help improve gut health

I’m very much a morning person and before I started taking AG1 I would get a midday or afternoon slump, but after a week I found myself powering through my work, late into the afternoon, without needing a snack for extra energy. Digestion was a major factor in trying this too – I’ve tested probiotics in the past and they’ve been too harsh on my stomach, but this powder kept any bloating under control.

Friends also commented on how great my skin and hair looked – which is always nice to hear. It may have a steep price tag of £78 for a single purchase (it goes down to £62 for a single subscription), but AG1 is a great all-rounder if you’re looking to increase your health baseline.

  1. £78 from Athleticgreens.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

Dirtea chaga powder

Dirtea chaga powder .jpg
  • Servings: Comes in a 60g pouch with month’s worth of servings
The health benefits of Dirtea chaga powder

The last few years has seen the wellness industry cotton on to just how beneficial functional mushrooms are, with Lion’s Mane and Reishi taking the lead for their health benefits. Chaga mushroom is a medicinal mushroom that has been used in traditional medicine for centuries. But, what benefits will I see if I trial the powdered version of the mushroom for 30 days?

“Particularly good for the skin”, says nutritionist Clarissa Berry, chaga works “from the inside out to enhance skin health, immunity, energy, longevity and radiance. Chaga has the highest antioxidant potential of all foods known, with one powder extract containing more antioxidants than 600 blueberries. These antioxidants dramatically reduce oxidative stress and systemic inflammation, which helps to support immune activity. It is also associated with anti-cancer benefits” she says.

Read more: 8 best decaf coffees for flavour without the buzz

Dirtea are definitely a wellness company to watch, It’s owners are passionate about the health benefits of using these functional mushrooms for an array of health concerns – from sleep problems to lack of energy – while, as well as chaga they also have a beauty powder made from the Tremella mushroom, and a Lions’ Mane powder.

Putting Dirtea chaga powder to the test

If the thought of eating mushrooms gives you the shudders, then this may not be the wellness trend for you – and while I wasn’t a complete convert the first time I tried them, this chaga powder really does give you an energy boost, and helped me to ward off any illness going around as the seasons changed.

I added one teaspoon of the brown powder to my hot water every morning, then added it to a double shot of espresso. However, you can add it to warm milk or a smoothie. Unlike some of the other mushroom powders, this has no taste, even when you drink it on its own, although I wouldn’t recommend this. It wasn’t as refreshing as the AG1 but sat well in my coffee, and I barely noticed I was adding it every morning after a while.

Read more: Garden of Life probiotics review

What I did notice, however, was how my energy levels rocketed, especially on the mornings after I hadn’t slept well. In fact, the first couple of times I tried it I felt a little buzz – giving me the focus to work faster and focus more.

I’m the sort of person who picks up colds and viruses very easily, but for the whole 30 days of drinking chaga I seemed to swerve anything that friends or family had, even though I was working out a lot and probably burning the candle at both ends more than usual – this must be down to all those antioxidants. Lastly, my skin had fewer breakouts, even around my time of the month – a massive bonus.

Cost-wise, if you start a subscription plan, you’ll pay as little as £33.99, although you do have to pay for an annual subscription, even buying one tin is far cheaper than going for AG1 – while you can also mix and match with some of the brand’s other powders too.

  1. £39 from Dirteaworld.com
Prices may vary
Back to top

The verdict: Athletic Greens (AG1) vs Dirtea mushroom powder

I loved drinking both of these, which really are the leading wellness powders on the market right now – especially if you’re looking for multiple health benefits in just one drink. However, AG1 just about pips Dirtea to post, as I loved how hydrated it made me feel, how easy it was to add to our routine and really how tasty it was. I saw health benefits really quickly, offering just the boost I needed before spring arrived. The cost is a big sticking point, without any special offers it can come in at around £100 a month – but, in a post-pandemic world, can you really put a price on your health and wellbeing?

Looking for more healthkick essentials? Read our roundup of the best healthy food boxes

