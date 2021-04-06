12 best gluten-free products that you can order online

If you have coeliac disease (where your immune system attacks itself when you eat gluten) or follow a gluten-free diet, your shopping choices are more limited and supermarkets running out of staples such as gluten-free bread, pasta, snacks, can be a real worry.

At least one in every 100 people in the UK have coeliac disease while many more suffer from food intolerance to gluten or wheat.

Those who do will know that going gluten-free goes beyond bread, gluten can be found in all sorts of foods-from sausages to sauces – that’s why many are finding it easier to find these online at the moment instead. Unlike supermarket shopping, there’s no need to stress about getting a slot, the item being out of stock or falling foul to gluten-containing substitutions at the last minute.

Thankfully, there’s a whole range of specialist gluten-free suppliers to order from, whether you’re on the hunt for a gluten-free bakery, baking kits, or ready meals. All of these items listed in our round-up can be ordered online and delivered nationwide, with many offering free delivery on larger purchases too.

If you’re new to gluten-free, it’s worth noting gluten-free items are often comparatively more expensive; due to the higher cost of ingredients and production costs involved. However, we’ve only included items that we think are worth every penny!

With that in mind, we scoured the internet and taste-tested on mass to bring you the very best gluten-free essentials to add to your online basket today….

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Gluten free cinnamon buns A 100 per cent gluten-free bakery that orders nationwide? That’s pretty much our idea of heaven. There’s plenty to order at Wildcraft Bakery, which is run by coeliac duo Mina and Sam, including focaccia, baked bread, rolls, donuts (yep, gluten-free donuts are a thing!) and cakes. It's impossible to pick one item but after missing cinnamon rolls for years since going gluten-free, we can confirm these, in particular, were definitely worth the wait. The flour manages to taste soft and flaky, avoiding the stodgy-like texture that sometimes happens with gluten-free pastry. Topped with a generous smattering of sweet icing, these buns are not only gluten-free but dairy-free too. Perfect for a special breakfast or elevenses. Another highlight was “The Terry” chocolate orange donut and the herby soft focaccia slice. You’ll need to spend £15 to qualify for delivery but that's really not hard to do (if you're shopping for one, much of it can be frozen so it well worth doing a bulk order and stocking up). An amazing find for any gluten-free foodie and our top pick. Buy now £ 2.50 , Wildcraft Bakery {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} The ultimate baking mix taster pack Missed out on the lockdown baking trend the first time around? Gluten-free flour shortages may have taken baking off the menu but this ultimate baking mix by Creative Nature means you can whip up sweet treats in minutes. All of Creative Nature’s baking kits are free from an impressive range of 14 allergens; meaning not only are they gluten-free but they’re also suitable for those who can’t have things like milk, nut, eggs, or soya (with options to adapt each recipe for vegans). This kit is perfect for beginner bakers; since all the ingredients are supplied, shipped with free delivery (on anything over £20) and you’ll just need to add a few store cupboard staples (such as dairy-free milk or eggs). Our favourite was the banana bread mix; which produced a beautifully soft and sweet banana loaf while the pancake mix works great for at-home-brunches. One of the great things about this taster pack is that it comes with 500g of its own all-purpose gluten-free flour; which can be used for everything from thickening up sauces to making flatbreads. For last-minute baking emergencies, many of Creative Nature's baking kits are available on Amazon prime too. Buy now £ 26.43 , Creative Nature Super Foods {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Gluten-Free food box Morrisons offers a clever loophole for those wanting to get their hands on their gluten-free range without a converted slot in the form of their gluten-free food box – a box of essentials that are shipped via DPD (delivery is included in the price) rather than needing a supermarket account with next day delivery available. Inside you’ll find a mix of pantry staples and a few refrigerated items too. The gluten-free sausages, passata, and gluten-free pizza bases made meal planning easier whilst the gluten and dairy-free spread and almond milk is a lifesaver for those who can’t nip to the shops but are craving a cuppa. There’s also a few sweet treats-such as gluten-free biscuits and their own brand free-from Bakewell Tart which rounds up the box to offer a little bit of everything. If you’re worried about supermarket slots and want to get your hands on the essentials quickly (perhaps due to sudden isolation), this box is well worth ordering and the subscription option (which saves you five per cent) means you’ll never be caught out with a bare cupboard. It’s worth noting that the content of the box does vary slightly, with Morrisons stating you may not receive the exact products listed in the description. In our case, the box was identical except for the gluten-free bread, which was omitted and replaced with extra biscuits. Whilst this wasn't a huge issue, it's worth bearing this in mind if you're on the hunt for specific items. Buy now £ 25 , Morrisons {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Gluten free bread Like most restaurants, London-based healthy food restaurant Après Food Co. has had to pivot somewhat during lockdown; setting up a clever online shop which stocks everything from restaurant-quality ready meals to recipe kits, baking kits, and even complete meal plans (they offer both a three day, five days or seven days “Better Box” for those looking for a complete meal plan). But if you’re going to treat yourself to one thing, make it their gluten-free bread. Yes, we know, £7 is certainly on the pricey side for a loaf but hear us out; this crusty, fresh from the oven loaf is something we’d only dream of since going gluten-free. It smells just as if it’s been baked in front of you, is at least twice the size of regular gluten-free bread (given it's pre-sliced and arrives frozen, it’ll last much longer too as you can take slices out as when you need) and is perfect if you fancy a real treat. Since it’s shipped from the restaurant and made from home compostable packing, delivery is £7.99 across the UK so it’s worth stocking up on a few bits to make it economical. Other items worth checking out are the moreish chocolate chip cookie dough, the American style blueberry pancakes, and 12-hour slow cooked Sri Lankan lamb curry. All utterly mouth-watering and, of course, gluten-free! Buy now £ 7 , Après Food Co. {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Chocolate chip cookie dough Another bargain baking option is Doughlicious; which stocks fridge to oven cookie dough for that addictive freshly baked biscuit smell! The dough is ready rolled and cut into dough balls, meaning you can pop in the oven or use it to make one of the many gluten-free recipe ideas on the brand's Instagram page. The kit was really easy to use and there are also lots of vegan varieties for those also avoiding egg and dairy. Not only did we feel smug at the smell of freshly baked cookies wafting through our kitchen but the gooey, fudgy, melt-in-the-middle texture of these meant it was hard to stop at one. Delivery is free over £25. Buy now £ 3.99 , Doughlicious {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Winter warmer bundle If you’re looking to stock up your freezer in one quick swoop, this bundle of freezer foods from Whole Creations is just the ticket. You can order each item on the online shop separately should you prefer but we love how this bundle has everything covered and that the vast majority is dairy-free too. Highlights were the crispy stone-baked gluten and dairy-free garlic bread, the gluten-free vegan mozzarella sticks (utterly addictive and hard to believe they don’t contain gluten and dairy!) and a plethora of desserts. Delivery is free for over £25 too so if you’re going to spend your lockdown on the sofa with Netflix, this is the perfect accompaniment. Buy now £ 59.20 , Whole Creations {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Heck simply chicken burgers and 97% sausages Lots of gluten-free sausages and burgers contain gluten and Heck is one of our favourite gluten-free meat brands (so much in fact, that we’ve selected two from the range as couldn’t narrow it down to one). Although readily available in supermarkets, all of Heck’s products can handily be purchased on its online store (with free delivery of £20) too. The 97 per cent sausages are perfect to have in your freezer; we find they work particularly well for gluten-free slow cooker dishes or, of course, the perfect fry up. The chicken burgers (which also come in Chicken Italia variety, which have added mozzarella) make a healthier and leaner change from traditional meat burgers. Of course, it’s worth noting lots of people who are gluten-free may also be meat-free and Heck also offers an online bundle of all their gluten-free vegan burgers and sausages. Buy now £ 2.50 , Heck {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Isabel’s chef’s secret ingredients Isabel’s is known for its extremely affordable free-from at home mixes, with the online store stocking mixes for everything from gluten-free dough balls to donuts. This chefs' secret ingredients kit offers two of its gluten-free batter mix (which when added with water or even beer makes the ultimate gluten-free fish and chips) and one of the Yorkshire pudding mix. Perfect for keeping in your pantry for all your gluten-free cooking dilemmas. Buy now £ 7.15 , Isabel’s {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Gluten free ricotta and spinach tortellini Gluten-free pasta has evolved massively from its origins many years ago; now we have everything from artisan batches to freshly prepared egg-based gluten-free pasta. While it’s always worth having some basic gluten-free pasta in your cupboard, it’s well worth stocking up some of the more indulgent kind too. Difatti stocks a wide range of “I can’t believe these are gluten-free” pastas; from floury, comforting gnocchi, to smooth egg pasta and indulgent stuffed tortellini (which also comes in beef and grana padano cheese flavour). Delivery is a flat rate of £5.99 or free on orders over £40. Buy now £ 4.89 , Difatti {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Frozen gluten free samosa Mandira’s Kitchen is a handmade Indian food brand that stocks curries and other Indian dishes that are all made in small batches, without gluten and preservatives. They’re frozen but cook in minutes yet are far superior to your average ready meal-it really feels as if you’re ordering a takeover without any of the worries about having your allergies catered for. There are a few hero products well worth a mention: these chunky, flaky gluten-free samosas, something that’s rare to find in the gluten-free world! We found these really substantial in both size and filling (which is a mix of potato, peas, onion, coriander, and spices) and since they’re cook from frozen, you’ll easily get a few portions out of them. The meals themselves are excellent; the chicken xacuti with traditional spices, coconut cream, and chicken thigh was excellent and at £8.75 for a two-serving box (they’re divided in half so can work as two single portions too), are competitively priced. The only downside is that delivery is expensive if you’re only ordering single items. The eco-friendly insulated freezer costs £9.99 but is free across the UK on orders over £60. Buy now £ 7.25 , Mandira’s Kitchen {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Davina Steel select Davina Steel is known for its gluten-free baking kits and its newest offering, the subscription box, is a way to guarantee baked goods through your door each month (subscribe for a one, two or three month period). The box guarantees a mix of baking kits (we received one of the garlic and rosemary focaccia kits in ours, which you simply add yeast, olive oil, and water to) bread (crostini and cheesy dough balls), and baked goods (we had an impressive array of these including gingerbread biscuits, a traybake, shortbread, biscotti), so all bases are covered. The variety is a real selling point, and although we would have preferred a few more savoury selections, those who sign up for a two or three month plan are guaranteed no repeats. Meaning while one month might be cake-heavy you might find yourself with more bread the following month. A lovely idea and a great gift for a gluten-free foodie too. Buy now £ 25 , Davina Steel {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Birtelli’s 2 pizza kit This pizza kit makes an ideal alternative to takeaways and comes with next day nationwide delivery when ordered before 10 am (which costs £3.99 and covers the environmentally friendly packaging which is 96 per cent plastic-free). There’s the option of regular or gluten-free bases and then, just as if you were ordering a takeaway, you can select which out of ten pizzas you’d like to recreate, all with artisan ingredients from suppliers across the UK. There’s everything from garlic and fennel salami from Shropshire to smoked chicken from Yorkshire, along with vegetarian and vegan options too (including vegan cheese). We loved the super crispy, thin base (so hard to find with gluten-free pizza) and the toppings, which all come individually packed, were generous and varied. This feels like a real treat and is ideal for special occasions. Buy now £ 16.99 , Birtelli’s {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Gluten-free food brands We were blown away by just how many gluten-free food options can be ordered online: whether you’re craving the perfect pastry or a spot of gourmet dining. Our top pick is Wildcraft Bakery as the cinnamon buns are just perfect for a Sunday brunch but it’s got so many different varieties of baked goods too. Special mentions go to Après Food Co for its delicious gluten-free bread and Whole Creations gluten-free freezer bundles. We’ve also found the best vegan subscription boxes that deliver plant-based goodness straight to your door

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.