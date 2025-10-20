The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
The best matcha brands to buy in 2025, from ceremonial-grade powders to ready-to-drink cans
Here’s where to find the best matcha – from premium powders to the best lattes
Matcha is everywhere right now. The go-to drink of the wellness set, and everyone’s favourite alternative to coffee, the bright green drink is having a moment. But this should hardly surprise you.
Matcha is a finely ground green tea powder typically whisked up with water or milk to create a silky green drink that’s packed with antioxidants and amino acids. The health benefits are myriad including cell preservation and increased energy, so naturally, people are swapping their go-to teas and coffees for this health-boosting beverage.
The antioxidants in matcha, particularly catechins like EGCG, can help protect the body from free radicals that cause inflammation. Combating oxidative stress can boost mood, improve skin, muscle and brain health and support your overall longevity. Matcha also contains chlorophyll, which, if you’ve been paying any attention to TikTok wellness trends, you might have seen people adding to water daily to support their skin health and energy levels.
And, unlike your morning coffee, matcha supposedly won’t leave you feeling jittery and unsettled, despite containing a welcome hit of caffeine. This is because it also contains L-theanine, which can improve mental focus and promote feelings of calmness.
What does matcha taste like?
Matcha has a verdant, earthy flavour. If you’ve ever enjoyed a loose-leaf green tea, imagine a more intense and flavourful version of that. Hate it or love it, there’s also a hint of umami to matcha, which lends it a slightly savoury quality. Of course, matcha comes from leaves, so the taste is incredibly fresh and natural. However, this changes depending on whether you mix it with water, cow’s milk or your favourite plant-based milk.
What is ceremonial grade and why does it matter?
There are various types of matcha. You might have seen the phrase ‘ceremonial grade’ while on the lookout for the best matcha to buy. This distinction is important because culinary-grade matcha and ceremonial-grade matcha are two different products.
Ceremonial grade matcha is generally considered to be higher quality than culinary grade. It’s made from younger tea leaves from the first tea harvest of the season, and these are softer and sweeter. These leaves also contain more chlorophyll and produce a more vivid green colour.
A traditional Japanese tea ceremony – a chanoyu – is a spiritual practice that revolves around mindfulness, health and intention, so using the carefully prepared high-grade leaves is an important part of this. For most people drinking matcha today, higher quality means more health benefits and a better-tasting drink.
Culinary grade matcha, though paler in colour and made from lower-grade tea leaves, still offers plenty of benefits for health and wellbeing, but it’s usually mixed with milk to make lattes instead of being drunk with hot water.
How do people serve and drink matcha?
There are a few ways to enjoy matcha, and if you’re starting from scratch with a powder, you’ll want to get the consistency right. Some people use a traditional handheld matcha whisk to mix water and matcha powder into a paste before adding more water. Others use an electric frother to get a creamy consistency.
Depending on your preference, you can add more water or milk to create a matcha latte and then either drink hot or add cubed ice for an ultra-refreshing version of the classic Japanese drink. If making matcha from scratch sounds like too much work, you can also find it pre-mixed and ready to drink, and some brands offer added fruit flavours and plant-milk mixes too.
Whether you’re a latte lover or after ceremonial grade green goodness, read on for the best matcha brands to get your fix in 2025.
How we tested
I tested every brand of matcha powder with water and milk, using handheld traditional matcha whisks, electric frothers and an electric matcha machine too. I assessed each type based on quality, whether it was ceremonial grade, its provenance and its flavour, along with packaging design, quantity and price. I also considered sustainability credentials, any accessories included and savings to be made on subscriptions and bundles.
The best matcha brands of 2025
- Best pure ceremonial grade – JP’s Orginals matcha supreme: £27.99, jpsoriginals.com
- Best collagen matcha – Reformed collagen matcha: £39.99, feelreformed.com
- Best flavoured matcha – Bird and blend honey bunny matcha: £20, birdandblendtea.com
- Best ready-to-drink matcha – Humanitea matcha oat milk green tea latte: £31.54, amazon.co.uk
- Best mushroom matcha – Dirtea matcha: £48, dirteaworld.com
1JP’s Originals matcha supreme
- Best: Overall
- Size: 30g
- How to take it : Mix 1/2 tsp with hot water and add milk
- Why we love it
- High quality ceremonial grade matcha
- Easy to mix
Tea company JP’s Originals know a thing or two about the humble tea leaf. The brand’s ceremonial-grade matcha hails from Uji, Japan – the world’s finest matcha region.
Buying your matcha from a quality tea company is always good idea because the tea you’re buying will have been carefully selected by experts with a deep understanding of where to source and how to process the tea you’re drinking.
The jar is smaller than that of many other brands and this ensures freshness. The glass jar is also eco friendly and the dark colour protects the tea inside from light that could damage the flavour.
2Perfect Ted matcha energy drink variety pack
- Best: Matcha energy drink
- Size: 250ml
- How to take it: Open can and drink
- Why we love it
- Ready to drink
- Natural energy
- Fruit flavours
- Take note
- Matcha flavour is strong
You might have spotted this brand on Dragon’s Den and in your local supermarket in fun flavours like vanilla and summer berry, but along with classic powdered matcha, Perfect Ted offers a fun and fuss-free twist on its ceremonial grade product by way of ready to drink cans.
Russ Cook and Steven Bartlett approved, these matcha energy drinks blend all the natural caffeine of matcha with fruit flavours and no added sugar. In flavours like apple raspberry and juicy peach, the cans offer 80g caffeine and contain just 17 calories.
An ideal swap for anyone seeking a natural energy boost without the dubious ingredients in most energy drinks, the flavour is balanced but you can still taste the matcha so bear this in mind if you haven’t tried it before.
3Reformed collagen matcha
- Best: Collagen matcha
- Size: 286 grams
- How to take it: Mix one scoop with hot or cold water or milk
- Why we love it
- Added marine collagen
- Starter pack comes with accessories
Reformed blends ceremonial-grade matcha with marine collagen peptides. This not only provides an instant energy boost without the jitters, it also sees to the health of your skin, hair and nails and means you can enjoy two health products in one drink.
Reformed matcha comes in a month’s supply with a glass bottle, electric frother and a metal storage tin to protect the delicate powder from light and moisture. You can try it once or schedule repeat deliveries so you never run out.
The frother definitely helps with the consistency of the mixture whether you enjoy the powder hot or cold.
4Ancient and brave matcha collagen
- Best: Best healthy matcha blend
- Size: 150g
- How to take it: Mix 6g of powder with hot water and add milk
- Why we love it
- Added collagen, MCT, moringa and lion's mane
- High quality matcha
Ancient and brave specialises in high-quality supplements so it’s no surprise the brand also has an organic matcha powder on offer.
Its ceremonial-grade matcha is mixed with collagen peptides for skin and joint health, and MCT oil, moringa and organic lion’s mane mushroom to give you an extra energy and focus boost.
All of Ancient and brave’s products are of a very high standard so if you’re searching for matcha with a few added health benefits, this brand is a great place to find it.
5Jenki ceremonial grade matcha
- Best: Plain matcha powder
- Size: 100g
- How to take it: Mix 2g with hot water and add milk
- Why we love it
- Pure ceremonial grade matcha
- Resealable pouch
Jenki also harvests its ceremonial-grade matcha from the Uji provence of Japan to create a fine potent powder that blends beautifully.
The brand also specialises in accessories for beginners and matcha masters so that you can mix and drink to your heart’s content. Its matcha powder comes in reusable tins or large resealable pouches that ensure freshness.
This powder is a good introduction to pure matcha with no additives and a mellow flavour that gives a good indication of what a quality matcha should taste like.
6HumaniTea matcha oat milk green tea latte 12 cans
- Size: 250ml
- How to take it: Open can and drink
- Why we love it
- Pre-mixed and ready to drink
- Suitable for vegans
- Take note
- Taste is compromised when warm
If matcha on the go sounds more your cup of tea than hand mixing at home, HumaniTea has blended ethically sourced matcha powder with chilled oat milk to create ready-to-drink lattes in cans. I find these a brilliant go to, especially during the spring and summer when I want a refreshing drink to take out with me.
Each can is only 68 calories and has a delicious milky flavour that’s suitable for vegans. Those who are more particular about their matcha might not appreciate it being pre-mixed or cold, however, for fans of an iced matcha latte, this is a convenient fix.
Just be sure to refrigerate yours because they don’t taste as good at room temperature, though are still pleasant enough.
7Bird and blend honey bunny matcha
- Best: Flavoured matcha
- Size: 30g/100g
- How to take it: Mix 2g with hot water or milk
- Why we love it
- Sweet honey flavour
- Vegan friendly
For those who like a sweeter take on what’s generally considered to be quite a savoury drink, this smooth but matcha powder is perfect for a creamy matcha latte. Purists might not appreciate a flavoured matcha and you need only look to the message boards of Reddit to see just how passionate some can be about messing with a ceremonial drink, however, if you’re just drinking matcha for the flavour and you enjoy sweetness, this will likely be happy find for you.
Flavoured with natural lacuma powder, it tastes much sweeter than most matcha powders and mixes well with water and milk – plant-based or otherwise. Available in a 30g tin or a resealable 100g pouch, it’s vegan friendly and available for a limited time. Bird and Blend do offer a plain and simple matcha but they also offer flavours like tutti frutti, if that’s your thing. Don’t shoot the messenger.
8Dirtea matcha
- Best: Mushroom matcha
- Size: 180
- How to take it: Mix with hot or cold water
- Why we love it
- Added lion's mane and tremella mushrooms
- Ceremonial-grade matcha
- Added coconut milk and sugar
Made with ceremonial-grade Japanese matcha along with lion’s mane and tremella mushroom extracts, this blend fortifies classic green tea with b vitamins for added energy and focus.
The flavour does taste a little shroomy, but the added benefits for hair, skin, nail and brain health are well worth the funky flavour. Plus, the matcha itself is of a high quality so it mixes well and tastes exactly as it should.
This blend also contains organic coconut sugar and organic coconut milk powder so you only need to mix it with water for a creamy sweet drink that’s ready to go in seconds.
The verdict
For matcha lovers looking for the real deal, you can’t go wrong with JP’s Originals for a pure ceremonial-grade matcha. For those who’d like to stack their nutrients and maximise the health benefits of matcha, Dirtea’s mushroom iteration and Reformed’s collagen matcha are great options. But for those who simply want to enjoy a latte on the go, a canned offering like the oat milk latte from Humanitea is a great bet. Not ready to commit to the savoury flavour of matcha quite yet? Bird and Blend’s honey bunny flavoured matcha is a sweet starting point.
