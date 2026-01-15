Starbucks’s viral bear coffee cup has finally come to the UK – here’s how to get one

Starbucks’s viral Bearista coffee cup is coming to UK stores today – but there’s a catch.

Initially released in the US in November for $29.95, the bear cup quickly sent shoppers into a frenzy, with fans doing anything to get their hands on one.

Across the pond, people queued hours before stores opened in freezing temperatures and, fuelled by TikTok hype, videos of adults fighting over the last one surfaced online.

The cup remains highly sought after with its resale price soaring: I’ve even spotted on listing for $2,500.00 on Ebay.

Now, the bear-shaped glass cup finished with a green knit “Starbucks” beanie, a candy cane green and white striped straw and the cafe’s logo on its front is landing in UK stores.

But if it’s anything like for those in the US, it won’t be easy to get one. So, here are all the details on how to buy the Starbucks Bearista coffee cup.

How to buy the Bearista coffee cup in the UK

The global coffee chain announced on Instagram on 12 January that the Bearista cup will be hitting UK stores today (15 January). According to Starbucks’s social media page, some dedicated fans have already secured their tumbler, with some setting their alarms for 6am in order to not miss out.

While you’ll have to move quickly as it's only available while stocks last, the coffee chain has confirmed there will only be one cup per person, likely in a bid to stop uncontrolled buying up of the stock.

The cups are only available in store and cost £27.95.

