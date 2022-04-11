Constructing an edible gingerbread house may be more closely associated with the festive period than Easter, but you don’t have to wait for Christmas to come back around to stuff your face with chocolate while having time off work. Cadburys have created an Easter cottage kit you can build at home, and it’s made entirely from Dairy Milk chocolate.

With not long to go until the Easter weekend (15-18 April), it’ll also be a fun way to keep you entertained and your stomach full of sweet treats. After taking a snap for Instagram, of course.

You can go for a neat, uniform look or abstract chaos – get as creative as you want.

Or it could make a fantastic gift for someone with a sweet tooth, in place of an actual easter egg, or as well as, to brighten up their day.

If you can’t wait to get your hands on one, we’ve got all the details on where to shop it.

Cadbury Dairy Milk easter cottage kit: £12, Cadburygiftsdirect.co.uk

This make-your-own novelty chocolate cottage is designed for self-assembly. Get your creative foodie juices flowing to build a showstopping, edible design that will rival Willy Wonka.

The kit contains four Dairy Milk bars, two Dairy Milk spring bars, Mini Eggs and white buttons so you can make it multicoloured and as tasty as you like.

Cadbury advises you’ll need to make your own icing to recreate the image, but you can rest assured that there will be plenty of chocolate to go around.

If you want to enjoy a sugar rush this Easter but hope to avoid eating dairy, the Crosstown yuzu and passion fruit chocolate (£5.95, Crosstown.co.uk) took the top spot in our guide to the best vegan chocolate bars.

As per our tester’s review, Crosstown’s repertoire spans ice cream, doughnuts and cookies, with chocolate being its latest offering.

The yuzu and passionfruit bar was our tester’s favourite in the range.

“It features a fresh-tasting zesty and fruity ganache, encased in 72 per cent dark chocolate: utterly delightful.”

If you’re after something especially seasonal, H!P’s salted caramel oat milk chocolate egg (£11.99, Selfridges.com) took the top spot in our best vegan Easter egg round-up, which was so thick, our tester said, they had to give it a few really good whacks before cracking it open. Deliciously described by our tester as rich and creamy, the spherical treat brings salted caramel into the mix, creating that “brilliant flavour”.

What’s more, our tester adds that “the brand promises that it’s been produced in a slave-free supply chain, and the packaging is entirely plastic-free and recyclable”.

