Aldi prosecco is perfect for your summer soirées

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The sun is shining and we might be able to plan a garden party or two – and, of course, no party is complete without prosecco.

As always, Aldi is on hand with the bargain bottles, proving once again that champagne isn’t the only fizz of choice, and that you can spare the expense and still enjoy some bubbles in the sunshine.

With its most expensive bottle of prosecco coming in at £7.99, it’s giving us all the more reason to stock up for the summer – whether you plan to drink the fizz yourself or keep it for gatherings with friends and family.

Whether you’re looking for extra dry, classic or rosé, there’s a variety of bottles available online at Aldi, so all that’s left for you to do is pick your poison.

As always, we’re here to help you find the best deals on drinks, and if you’re looking for something to complement barbecued meats, fresh salads and some seafood, we (and Aldi) have got you covered.

Read more: The best Aldi Specialbuys to see you through summer

Costellore prosecco DOC 75cl: Was £6.25, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

This prosecco from northern Italy should be a match made in heaven with any light salads, shellfish platters or meats that might be slung on the grill during the sunny weather. At less than £7 a bottle, we’d suggest stocking up while it’s currently reduced. It’s the perfect accompaniment for your summer soirée.

Buy now

Costellore Zerozecco rosé 75cl: £2.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

If you’re looking for an alcohol-free alternative to prosecco, Aldi’s come to the rescue. The Zerozecco sparkling white featured in our review of the best non-alcoholic wines, with our writer noting that “it has an intense, citrus flavour, lively bubbles and a decent acidity that means you won’t feel like you’re glugging a fizzy drink.” This rosé version claims to be a great budget-friendly alternative to Kylie Minogue’s alcohol-free pink fizz, which is £7. Cheers to that.

Buy now

Costellore prosecco vino frizzante 75cl: £5.49, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Even cheaper than the bottle before, for just over a fiver, you can get your hands on a bottle of bubbles that’s bound to put everyone in a good mood at the next family gathering. Said to include apple and citrus notes, this should be the perfect prosecco to give you a little refresh.

Buy now

Costellore prosecco rosé millesimato 75cl: £7.49, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

For those more inclined towards a rosé, this bottle of pink prosecco from Aldi should be an ideal tipple. A little pricier than the other proseccos, it stands at £7.49 – which is still a steal in our books. Touted as having red fruit notes of strawberry and raspberry, along with peach, this light wine should make the perfect aperitif.

Buy now

Read more: Get your garden ready for summer with Aldi’s furniture range

Castellore organico organic prosecco 75cl: £7.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

The commended wine winner at the International Wine Challenge 2021, this bottle of extra dry prosecco is said to be vibrant yet elegant. With candied apple and orange notes, let it seduce you into summer. You’re paying a little more to protect the planet but this eco-friendly, delicious sparkling wine should make the perfect pairing for dinner and is sure to complement any barbecue dish.

Buy now

Aldi specially selected prosecco DOC treviso brut 75cl: £6.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

This elegant brut prosecco from Treviso is a great wine to see you through the upcoming sunny days. At just £6.99, whether you stock up to keep yourself hydrated or plan to share with friends and family, this bottle is sure to bring on a buzz.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on your favourite tipples, try the links below:

If prosecco isn’t your thing, we’ve rounded up the best wine deals