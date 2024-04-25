Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

One of the nation’s favourite health gurus, Dr Michael Mosley has highlighted a simple food that can transform your health: flaxseeds.

Speaking on his popular BBC podcast, Just One Thing, the TV doctor highlighted the benefits of introducing flaxseeds into your diet, which include reducing blood pressure and improving skin. Described as a “nutritional powerhouse packed with fibre, protein and healthy fatty acids”, this plant-based food has a mild taste, so it’ll easily slot into your existing diet (you can sprinkle them on salads, add to your bakes or even your breakfast cereal).

“Studies show that eating flaxseeds can lower blood pressure and also improve your skin, which could be down to the fatty acids and anti-oxidants which are much more readily available when you grind them up,” Dr Mosley explained. “A small German study on women with sensitive skin showed that two weeks of taking a 2g flaxseed oil supplement improved their skin quality. Not only did their sensitivity decrease, but they also received a boost in both hydration and smoothness.”

He said that just one teaspoon of flaxseed daily can make a big difference, adding that they are “also rich in fibre, which is not only good for relieving constipation but can also help control our blood sugar levels”.

If you’re tempted to add flaxseed to your diet, but don’t know where to start, we’ve gone to the experts for more information on the food’s benefits and recommendations on what products to buy, from seeds to oils and bread.

Best flaxseed products

Linwoods milled flaxseed, 1kg: £13.99, Amazon.co.uk

( Linwoods )

Eleanor Hoath, nutritional therapist and editor of Healf, suggests turning to pre-ground flax and recommends Linwoods’ milled 1kg pack, which should be put straight in the freezer once opened. High in omega 3, magnesium for bones and teeth and fibre, it’s a source of plant-based protein. Linwoods’ flaxseed is also cold0milled to preserve nutrients and aid with easy absorption. The groundflax can be used in smoothies, baked into bread or sprinkled over yoghurts and cereals.

Buy now

Just natural organic brown linseed: From £1.89, Justnatural.co.uk

( Just Natural )

A source of protein that’s great for adding texture to your soups, salads and stir-fries, Hoath also recommends Just Natural’s organic brown linseed as an easy way to introduce flaxseed into your diet. Just Natural’s premium quality ingredients are carefully selected and high in natural dietary fibre.

Buy now

Dillon Organic original flax keto bread, pack of 6: £32.49, Amazon.co.uk

( Amazon )

Dillon’s flax keto bread is a low-carb loaf made from organic flax seeds and other nutritious ingredients, making it a healthier alternative to traditional bread. Hoath recommends the keto bread for breakfast, and it’s a great choice for those following a ketogenic diet.

Buy now

Fushi wellbeing flaxseed oil: £8, Fushiwellbeing.com

( Fushi )

“I tend to use Fushu’s flaxseed oil to drizzle on salads to support skin health and can also use topically on my hair and nails,” Hoath told us. The oil is rich in omega 3 (an essential fatty acid) and a source of insoluble fibre that feeds friendly bacteria to support the gut.

Buy now

Is linseed the same as flaxseed?

Also known as linseed, flaxseed are small seeds that can be eaten whole, ground or pressed to make oil. Confusion around whether linseed and flaxseed are the same thing stems from differences between countries: in the UK, we alternate between linseed and flax, while in the United States and Canada, both are referred to as flax.

What is flaxseed?

Flaxseed is a plant-based food that provides healthful fat, antioxidants, and fibre. Providing many health benefits, flax was grown as a crop in ancient Egypt and China, while in Asia, it has had a role in Ayurvedic medicine.

As for now, flaxseed is available in myriad forms, from seeds, oils and powder to tablets, capsules, and flour. As Dr Mosley says, it’s best used as a dietary supplement to prevent constipation, diabetes, high cholesterol, heart disease, and several other conditions

What is flaxseed good for?

Small but mighty, flaxseed provides protein, fibre and omega-3 fatty acids. This combination not only helps reduce cholesterol and blood pressure but also helps maintain a healthy weight and lower the risk of some cancers.

Hoath told us: “They are an incredible source of plant-based omega 3 whilst also supporting the gut thanks to their abundant fibre content.” The two types of fibre that flaxseed contains help support gut health and improve bowel regularity, preventing constipation.

How do I eat flaxseed?

The form in which you eat flax can alter the benefits. “For example, whole flaxseeds can be therapeutically useful for individuals who are suffering from constipation or sluggish motility,” Hoath said. Alternatively, she opts for ground flax (blitzed in a blender) when she’s working with women’s hormonal symptoms, such as PMS and irregularity. “Ground flax also means that the body can absorb the total omega and nutrient benefit but it’s important to store ground flax in the freezer to make sure they don’t oxidise and go rancid,” she adds.

Other ways of eating flax include adding a tablespoon of ground flaxseed to your hot or cold breakfast cereal, adding a teaspoon of ground flaxseed to mayonnaise or mustard when making a sandwich, mixing a tablespoon of ground flaxseed into yoghurt or baking ground flaxseed into cookies, muffins, bread and more.

