Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

One in three women in the UK struggle with bladder control issues, yet there’s still a taboo around the topic. Female-founded brand Jude is attempting to break this stigma.

Founded in 2022 by Peony Li, Jude sells a range of clinically proven supplements that are made from all-natural ingredients (think pumpkin seeds and soy phytoestrogen) and help get to the root of bladder problems.

Targeting pre- and post-natal women, as well as those going through perimenopause or menopause, or those suffering from incontinence, the brand claims its supplements can help strengthen the pelvic floor in just 12 weeks, helping women regain confidence.

Having already secured millions of pounds worth of investment in just two years, Li brought the brand to an even wider audience when she entered the Dragons’ Den in March 2024. On the show, dragon Sarah Davies said: “I am in the postpartum phase, as are most of my friendship group, it’s definitely more than one in three (that struggle) in my group.” While she turned down the offers, Li has received more than £5m of investment for Jude since the episode aired, and the supplements are now sold at Boots and QVC.

From the bladder problems that Jude’s supplements tackle to how much a monthly subscription costs, here’s everything you need to know about the healthcare brand – including how to save 20 per cent on your order.

Read more: The best supplements to take, according to experts

Jude bladder care supplements, one-time pack: £36, Wearejude.com

open image in gallery ( Jude )

Helping you regain control of your bladder, Jude claims its supplements can relieve your problems in just 12 weeks. The clinically proven supplements are formulated with pumpkin seeds and soy oestrogen to get to the root cause of a range of bladder problems, whether that’s being unable to sleep through the night or a need-to-go urgency.

Pumpkin seed extract not only helps with muscle support around the bladder but also works to reduce inflammation. The other hero ingredient, soy phytoestrogen, mimics certain hormones to keep the bladder healthy and supports tissue health, as well as muscle toning.

Studies and customer testimony have said a 12-week treatment plan significantly reduces urination urgency, daytime and nighttime frequency, as well as incontinence.

Delivered discreetly, the supplements are available as a one-time pack or a monthly plan with 60 pills, there’s also a quarterly plan with 180 pills, which saves you 30 per cent. Plus, you can save 20 per cent right now on your order with the code “GET20” at checkout (the deal expires on 31 December).

Looking for more dietary supplements? We’ve rounded up the best protein powders and the best magnesium supplements