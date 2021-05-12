Despite the misbehaving and chilly British Spring, sales of a particular frozen treat have skyrocketed thanks to a new viral TikTok trend.

The sweet snack in question is Little Moons mochi ice cream, which has gone viral on the video-sharing platform after users began posting clips of themselves hunting down the treat in supermarkets and taste-testing them before declaring themselves “obsessed”.

The Little Moons mochi balls have proved so popular on the platform that sales have risen by 700 per cent, while on TikTok the hashtag #littlemoons has racked up an impressive 53.4 million views.

The brand is also one of the top-trending search terms on Amazon. A representative from Little Moons added that each of its retailers were having to restock frantically to fulfil demand.

So, what exactly are these desserts? Little Moons mochis have been around for a while, but thanks to the power of social media we’re all finally hearing about them.

The brand’s bites are made by wrapping balls of creamy gelato ice cream in a layer of soft and delightfully delicate mochi dough. A Japanese delicacy, mochi is a rice flour dough that has been steamed and pounded to give it a distinctive and delicious soft and chewy texture.

Little Moons are gluten-free, free from artificial flavourings, colours and preservatives, and are also suitable for vegetarians. There are a total of 12 flavours to choose from, including Himalayan salted caramel, vegan Belgian chocolate, creamy coconut, alphonso mango, uji matcha green tea, summer strawberries and cream, Madagascan vanilla, honey-roasted pistachio, vegan tropical passionfruit and mango, yuzu lemon, summer raspberry and Italian roasted hazelnut.

Fancy giving them a try? The good news is that the sweet treats are available to buy from a number of retailers both in-store and online, but with demand so high, you’re going to need to act quick if you want to get your hands on some.

To help you satiate your sweet tooth, we’ve rounded-up all the places you can buy Little Moons mochi ice cream bites online right now.

You can trust our independent round-ups. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

(Aldi )

Fans of the TikTok famous desert will be pleased to know Aldi have now launched its very own version for just £2.99. Available from Monday 17 May, the budget-supermarket has created three flavours of the viral treat, including tropical, mango and coconut.

With Aldi’s wao mochi balls more than 30 per cent cheaper than the original stocked at Ocado and others, you can save nearly £2 by snapping up Aldi’s alternative. Catering for vegans, too, the mango and tropical flavours are dairy-free. Little Moon’s are notoriously hard to find in UK supermarkets, so make sure you head to your local Aldi store from Monday to snap up the Japanese-inspired dessert.

Available in-store from 17 May

(Morrisons )

With supermarkets such as Tesco reporting sales of Little Moons increasing by 700 per cent, it is no surprise that the viral treat has sold out across the UK. Luckily, Morrisons is still a destination for hungry shoppers craving the original Little Moons. You can buy the coconut flavour mochi ice cream (£4.49, Morrisons.com) containing six bites for under £5. The mango flavour is currently sold out but make sure to check back at Morrisons for any restocks.

Buy Little Moons at Morrisons now

(Little Moons)

If you’re desperate to try each flavour of the mochi balls, Ocado should be your stockist of choice.

Aside from salted caramel, which is currently out of stock, you can currently buy every other flavour from the online retailer for £4.50 a pack. The most popular version on the website is alphonso mango (£4.50, Ocado.com), which has received 133 reviews, with people calling it “delicious” and “yummy”.

The great thing about Ocado is that you can make your favourite flavour a “regular”, meaning it will be automatically added to your trolley when you shop.

Buy Little Moons at Ocado now

(Arrow Fresh)

Offering a similar choice of flavours, local and national online food delivery service Arrow Fresh currently stocks four flavours of the original Little Moon’s, including coconut (£5.95, Arrowfresh.co.uk), Madagascan vanilla (£5,95, Arrowfresh.co.uk), passionfruit and mango (£5.95, Arrowfresh.co.uk) and a tempting honey roasted pistachio (£5.95, Arrowfresh.co.uk). If none of them caught your eye, Arrow Fresh are expecting more stock of the Himalayan salted caramel (£5.95, Arrowfresh.co.uk), Alphonso mango (£5.95, Arrowfresh.co.uk) and Italian roasted hazelnut (£5.95, Arrowfresh.co.uk) so make sure you check back on the site soon.

Buy Little Moons at Arrow Fresh now

(Little Moons)

High demand of the Japanese-inspired dessert has led to Amazon fresh stocking the viral treats, too, with three flavours available online. You can enjoy the tropical passionfruit and mango (£4.50, Amazon.co.uk), the sumatran coconut (£4.50, Amazon.co.uk) and Madagascan vanilla (£4.50, Amazon.co.uk) with the packets all containing six bites. There’s more good news if you’re an Amazon Prime member, meaning you can receive the treats on next day delivery.

Buy Little Moons at Amazon now

