Baffled by all the products on the market promising to ease menopause symptoms? When you’re desperate to beat the brain fog and raise your energy levels, it can be tempting to jump onto any quick fix. But if you’re looking for something that actually works, it’s important to do some research.

We spoke to Dr Emma Bardwell, a menopause nutritionist and co-author of The Perimenopause Solution to find out the menopause supplements that could make a significant difference to how we feel as our hormones fluctuate. This helps us cut through the ‘meno-washing’ noise and make informed shopping choices based on products that are proven to help relieve aches and pains, boost energy levels and improve brain health.

One of the most affordable supplements that Bardwell recommended was the Myprotein creatine monohydrate powder, which is currently half-price, making it great value, too.

Myprotein creatine monohydrate powder, 250g: Was £6.99, now £3.49, Myprotein.com

Vegan-friendly and available in three fruity flavours, as well as unflavoured, this is said to be easy to drink. To make, simply add one 3g scoop to 150-250ml of water, before shaking it up and drinking the mix once a day. Taking this before exercise could fire you up and help with focus but it can be taken at any time of day if you don’t have any workouts planned. If you suffer from a mid-morning energy dip, for example, choosing the refreshing berry blast flavour could wake you up better than a coffee, without any caffeine side effects.

So why is it good for menopause? “A number of large studies show that 3-5g of creatine monohydrate a day can help with performance, muscle-building, strength and even, possibly, memory,” Bardwell explains.

As women progress into menopause and oestrogen declines, there’s an increased risk of osteoporosis. But creatine supplementation in combination with resistance training has been shown to counterbalance muscle, bone and strength loss, by reducing inflammation, oxidative stress and loss of bone mass, while increasing bone formation.

