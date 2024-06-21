These high-protein crisps will help you get through the day

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Your fitness routine doesn’t have to mean giving up on treats. Myprotein’s extensive range of supplements includes snacks that can help boost your performance, speed up your recovery times and reduce fatigue – all while keeping your taste buds happy.

Whatever your goals, Myprotein has something to help you reach them. You’ll find protein powders, pre- and post-workout supplements, energy gels to support long-distance running, protein bars, shakes, and even healthy, balanced treats like brownies and cookies. One of the brand’s most popular products? The humble protein crisp.

A convenient way to curb cravings between meals, Myprotein’s crisps come in two tempting flavours: Thai sweet chilli and barbecue. But what sets these crisps apart from the competition? Well, unlike regular crisps that are typically high in fat, Myprotein crisps are designed to be high in protein and are baked to reduce calories.

Myprotein protein crisps: £4.73, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

Crisps are usually considered junk food, and avoiding them can often be a hurdle on any fitness journey. Myprotein protein crisps are designed to give you that satisfying crunch without derailing your diet. They clock in at less than 100 calories because they’re baked rather than fried, and each 25g bag provides at least 10g of protein.

There are two flavours to choose from, Thai sweet chilli and barbecue, making them a great pre- or post-workout snack, especially if you prefer something with a bit more bite than the usual protein shake.

They’re available in boxes of six, and right now they’re reduced from £7.99 to £3.26.

