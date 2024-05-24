Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Everyone seems to be talking about greens powders, but what exactly are these emerald concoctions, and what are their claimed benefits? Essentially, they are a daily dose of nutrients that can be mixed into drinks and are claimed to bolster our general health and well-being in one easy hit.

The potential perks of sipping on these supplements are myriad. From improving the look of our hair and nails to supporting immunity, fine-tuning our focus and elevating our energy levels, there are many reasons you might want to give these greens a go, but which should you try?

Landing a spot in our review of the best green powder supplements, MyProtein’s superfood blend boasts no less than eight superfood ingredients and was hailed by our tester for the choice of fruity flavours, so keep these greens in mind if you don’t love earthier tastes. Keep reading for everything you need to know.

Myprotein green superfood blend: Was £29.99, now £19.99, Myprotein.com

( Myprotein )

Containing a list of essential vitamins and minerals that our bodies need, MyProteins’s superfood blend serves up a concoction of spinach, broccoli, spirulina, wheatgrass and more in each scoop. Whether you’re mixing it with your morning shakes, juices or smoothies, or adding it to water, it contains a total of eight superfoods and is also high in fibre.

When we take a closer look at the contents of the powder, MyProtein lists vitamin C. which offers antioxidant properties, and 100 per cent of our daily requirement of vitamin D, immunity, muscle function and easing fatigue. Other claimed benefits include supported cognition and energy levels owing to the inclusion of iodine.

In our review of the superfood blend, our tester found it to be easy to mix – they tried it “both with water and in a smoothie but found it mixed better with just water and ice”. What’s more, it didn’t leave any residue as they drank it.

They noted that they were “particularly impressed with how many flavours you can choose from, including rhubarb and peach and mango”, and found that the sweet raspberries and cranberries “masked the taste”, but did have a slightly bitter aftertaste.

Even better, it’s currently reduced by £10, making today the best time to supercharge your diet.

