This pre-workout boosts ‘power and strength’

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

From pre-exercise playlists to protein bars, if we want to bring our A-game, preparation can be key. To help you fuel up before a workout, pre-workout supplements can supercharge energy levels and boost physical performance to help you perform at your best.

Pre-workout is typically a powder that, like protein shakes, will need to be mixed with water, and consumed around half an hour before a session of exercise.

With ingredients to propel and give you stamina, the contents will of course vary from one pre-workout to another, from creatine and amino acids to caffeine (rocket fuel in your morning latte can help in the gym, too). Research has shown worthwhile results used before a HIIT workout, but with so many out there, which pre-workout is best?

In our review of the best pre-workout supplements, our tester rated the Myprotein the pre-workout+. Claiming to increase metabolism and endurance, while supporting focus and memory, here’s what you need to know about it before you try.

Myprotein the pre-workout: Was £32.49, now £16.79, Myprotein.com

open image in gallery ( Myprotein )

The pre-workout from Myprotein contains a combination of creatine to supercharge performance and 200g caffeine to keep your batteries charged up for longer, which is ideal if you’re looking for a helping hand when it comes to hitting your fitness goals. There are also several refreshing flavours to choose from, including Cola, orange mango passionfruit, grape and blue raspberry.

In our review, our tester noted that beyond caffeine, the supplement also includes “VASO6 which helps boost metabolism, endurance, and VO2 max in elite athletes”. In tandem, Alpha-GPC “has the potential to boost your power and strength during workouts”. It also includes Huperzine A which supports focus and memory, they added.

It’s worth keeping in mind that when our tester tried the supplement, it contained 300g of caffeine per serving (which is seriously strong – they actually recommended starting off with just half a scoop). Now, there’s slightly less, at 200g of caffeine per serving.

If you’re keen to give the pre-workout a try, it’s currently reduced to just shy of half price.

Read our review of the best pre-workout supplements to give yourself a boost