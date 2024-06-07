This vegan omega 3 supplement promises to keep your heart healthy

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Making sure that our bodies will have everything they need can feel like a maze – and, this can be especially true when we’re factoring in certain dietary requirements, for instance, if we’re sticking to a vegan diet.

When we think of omega 3 supplements, fish oil capsules may spring to mind, but by drawing on algae oil, a plant-based source of omega 3, Myprotein’s vegan omega 3 plus provides a vegan-friendly alternative.

So what are the benefits of omega 3 and why would we want to take it? Wellness editor Madeleine Spencer spoke to clinical nutritionist Dr Stephanie Moore about the role omega 3 and omega 6 play in our health.

Speaking about omega 3 and 6, Moore explained that they “are known as essential fatty acids because they play absolutely essential roles in the body, but we can’t make them.” She adds: “They’re involved in many functions in the body from immune regulation to the structure of the cell walls.” Striking the right balance between Omega 3 and 6 is also important for controlling inflammation in the body, Moore went on to explain.

Here’s everything you need to know about Myprotein’s vegan omega 3 plus.

Myprotein essential omega-3: Was £27.99, now £22.48, Myprotein.com

Providing a plant-based source of essential omega-3 fatty acids, this essential omega-3 supplement contains algae oil, instead of drawing on animal-derived ingredients egg and oily fish.

With 90 soft gel supplements included in the bottle, each one contains EPA, along with 200mg DHA. This will be integral when it comes to maintaining the health of our heart, while it also plays a role in supporting normal vision and brain function, Myprotein explains.

If you choose to give these a try now, they’re also reduced by 20 per cent.

