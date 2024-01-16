Optibac kids probiotic gummies are reduced by 20 per cent at Amazon

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The bacteria in our gut is closely linked to how we feel, mentally and physically. For young and old, it’s been shown that taking a daily probiotic can postively influence our mood and immune system, by balancing our gut microbiome, so it’s operating at its best.

With coughs, colds and flu circulating at schools now the cold weather has hit, it’s a great time of year to start introducing children to a daily probiotic. A study by Vighi et al found that 70 per cent of the body’s immune system is influenced by the health of the gut and the digestive system, which means optimising the levels of bacteria in kids’ guts should keep sick days to a minium.

Thanks to an Amazon deal on Optibac kids probiotic gummies – which we rated best supplement for kids in our review of the best probiotics – you can nourish a little one’s gut for just 30p a day. With a 30-day supply reduced to £10.39, it’s a lot cheaper than paying for emergency childcare to cover days off school due to illness, and avoids the worry and upset that happens when you see your child looking poorly.

Here’s everything we know about the Optibac kids probiotic gummies and how they work to boost a child’s gut health.

Optibac kids probiotic gummy: Was £12.99, now £10.39, Amazon.co.uk

This daily probiotic is suitable for children aged three and over. It contains Bacillus coagulans Unique IS-2 bacteria, which is among the most studied in children. One study even found that it provided relief to children with irritable bowel syndrome. This made our tester “confident” to give the gummy to their child, as the ingredients are backed up by research.

Our tester was also “delighted” that the strawberry flavour made kids enjoy taking it. Getting children to swallow things that are good for them can occasionally be a struggle but our tester said their six-year-old child was “practically begging to take their daily Optibac gummy”, because they liked the taste so much.

Scientific studies have shown that a level of 2 billion Bacillus coagulans Unique IS-2s is needed to increase a child’s natural gut bacteria, and this is the quantity found in each Optibac kids probiotic gummy. Each gummy will provide 100 per cent of a child’s daily recommended vitamin D intake and 15 per cent of their calcium needs, too. As a further bonus, the gummies are vegan, dairy free, gluten free and free from added sugar, artificial flavourings or colourings.

