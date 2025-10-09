Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

BBC’s Dragons’ Den is back (until the end of the month, at least). So far, we’ve seen a banana-shaped shoe deodoriser, an African bodycare brand and more, but Dragon’s Den alumni are also making headlines.

Matcha drink tycoon Perfect Ted, which had investment from the Dragons in 2023, has now reportedly been valued at £140m. This is higher than any company that’s landed a deal with the Dragons to date.

In the Den, Stephen Bartlett and Peter Jones invested £50,000 each for a five per cent stake in the business. Now, with a round of funding from venture capital firm Felix Capital, it’s become a record-breaking success story off the back of the show.

In their pitch, founders Marisa Poster and Teddie Levenfiche hailed themselves as the “UK’s first matcha-powered energy drink”. Marissa recalled turning to coffee and energy drinks at university as a way to get her work done, only to feel hit with jitters, crashes and worsened anxiety. She found that matcha tea, on the other hand, offers slow-release energy.

With high levels of antioxidants and nutrients, matcha tea also contains caffeine and L-theanine, an amino acid known for its relaxation-boosting properties. Perfect Ted uses ceremonial grade matcha – which is generally better quality than culinary grade – from the Uji region of Japan, renowned for its matcha. Its energy drinks come in flavours including apple and raspberry or peach, and are made with real fruit. Perfect Ted also offers flavoured matcha powder in resealable bags, as well as canned matcha lattes to bring on the go.

Perfect Ted didn’t just impress the Dragons. Our fitness and wellbeing editor Emilie Lavinia spotlighted the brand in her review of the best matcha brands, praising its “fun flavours like vanilla and summer berry”.

If you’re a matcha fan looking for a new way to enjoy the drink, keep reading to find out how you can get your hands on the famous matcha beverages.

Perfect Ted juicy peach healthy energy Read more £18 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary Perfect Ted ceremonial grade matcha Read more £9 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary Perfect Ted vanilla matcha powder Read more £9 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary Perfect Ted vanilla oat matcha latte Read more £19 from Amazon.co.uk Prices may vary

