We’re not sure about you, but our countdown to 29 March is very much on. Regardless of how the weather will be, we’ll be outside with pals, sipping the good stuff.

The lockdown roadmap stipulates that as of this date the coronavirus restrictions will be relaxed, allowing us to meet in groups of up to six people from multiple households or an unlimited number of people from two households outdoors, be that in the park or in your own garden.

Ahead of this date, those lucky enough to have outdoor space may be looking for ways to give it a makeover in time for post-lockdown entertaining, with everything from patio heaters to comfortable seating.

But what if your main concern is the beverages you’ll be sipping all summer long? That’s where Aldi comes in: having launched its new fruity gins, it’s now expanded its alcoholic offering with the release of 17 different rosé wines.

And as Aldi is our favourite place for just about anything – including barbecues, pizza ovens, hanging egg chairs, and more – we are particularly excited to see such a whopping collection. The best bit is that prices start at a very pocket-friendly £4.99, with the majority costing less than £7.

Read more:

Plus, the supermarket has enlisted the help of wine connoisseur Sam Caporn, the face of Aldi’s Wine School, to shed light on the different shades of rosé. “The depth of colour of a rosé offers a good indication as to what the style of the wine is likely to be,” says Caporn.

She adds that pale pink wines will be “generally quite delicate with fresh acidity and crunchy fruit, whereas rosés that are deeper in hue will have a juicier red berry fruit profile and more flavour”.

But, you shouldn’t be “put off by rosé that is deeper in colour – in fact, some of my favourites are darker in colour”, notes Caporn.

If Aldi’s track record of selling award-winning wines is anything to go by, its latest launch is going to be a collection of some truly delicious pink beverages.

So, with barbecues and picnics in the park soon to be on the cards, there’s surely no better way to catch up with friends than with a crisp rosé in hand. Here’s how you can secure some vino before it’s gone.

Castellore negroamaro zinfandel rosé: £5.99, Aldi.co.uk

Heralding from Puglia, this zinfandel is said to be best paired with light fish dishes and risotto. With cherry, strawberry and red fruits, it’s off dry and, according to Caporn, this type of wine should have a “bit more weight and ‘bite’”.

Specially Selected rioja rosado 2020, 13%, 75cl: £6.99, Aldi.co.uk

With red fruit aromas and hints of cherry, this is said to be a good middle-ground rosé that will stand up against garlicky foods. It’s suitable for vegans, too.

Specially Selected ventoux rosé 2020, 13%, 75cl: £6.99, Aldi.co.uk

Heralding from Aldi’s award-winning collection, this is the palest of the pinks on offer. Another vegan-friendly vino, you can expect fruity and floral aromas.

Specially Selected pays d’herault rosé 2020, 12%, 75cl: £6.99, Aldi.co.uk

If you’re looking for a pink vino that will transport you to the south of France, Aldi says this is the one for you. As with all rosé wines, this is best drunk chilled, so get prepared by having this Cellardine CaddyO bottle chiller (£27.10, Amazon.co.uk) on hand – it featured in our guide to the best wine coolers thanks to it being “one for picnics, boozy hikes and camping”.

Pierre Jaurant cap d’agde rosé 2020, 12.5%, 75cl: £6.49, Aldi.co.uk

With a punchy blend of grapefruit and peach, this is a dry rosé that Aldi notes has a fresh, long and lingering finish.

Specially Selected pays d’oc IGP rosé: £6.99, Aldi.co.uk

Light in colour, this is a crisp rosé that’s bursting with red fruits and summer berries. Owing to its similar flavour notes, we’d hazard a guess that it’s similar to mirabeau (£12.99, Waitrose.com).

Pierre Jaurant cotes du luberon rosé: £6.49, Aldi.co.uk

Fresh and fruity, you can expect a mix of flavours from this bottle, including peach and citrus fruits. Serve with white meat, salad and pizza – if the latter, why not invest in a pizza oven? We’ve found the best, so read our review. If you’re looking for a pocket-friendly one, Aldi’s Specialbuys pizza oven is just £40.

Specially Selected rosé d’anjou: £6.99, Aldi.co.uk

Caporn says you shouldn’t be put off by darker rosé wines, noting that they will have a “juicier red berry fruit profile and more flavour”. This particular pink is said to be a versatile choice, that’s even ideal for spicy foods.

Dealuri romanian rosé 2020, 12%, 75cl: £4.99, Aldi.co.uk

This medium-bodied rosé has notes of strawberry and cranberry and is best paired with grilled meats and salads – an ideal addition to your next barbecue.

Specially Selected English rosé 2020, 11.5%, 75cl: £8.99, Aldi.co.uk

This pale pink English rosé is made from a blend of pinot noir. It’s rich on the palette and you can expect fresh, tropical aromas.

Pierre Jaurant sud de France rosé 2020, 12.5%, 75cl: £6.49, Aldi.co.uk

We love the look of this dry rosé. Made from a grenache noir blend, one of the top varieties used in Provence, it’s light in colour and should have flavours of cherry and strawberry.

Mimo Moutinho vinho verde rosé 2020, 11.5%, 75cl: £6.49, Aldi.co.uk

Created in a very gentle sparkling style, this is a well-balanced rosé that would make the perfect accompaniment for your first post-lockdown catch-up.

Specially Selected Tuscan rosé 2020, 12.5%, 75cl: £6.99, Aldi.co.uk

This is made from a sangiovese blend, a grape that is considered one of the most underappreciated rosé varieties, making this an exciting addition to your wine collection.

Available exclusively online, this Canadian rosé is a juicy, sweet, off-dry drink with tasting notes of strawberries, sour cherries and orange blossom.

La Pergola rosé 2020, 13%, 75cl: £7.99, Aldi.co.uk

With Aldi describing this as “light and refreshing”, as well as “soft on the palette”, we’re adding this straight to our basket. Light in colour, it looks as though it’ll be the perfect addition to our post-lockdown socialising events. We can’t wait.

Buenas Vides malbec rosé 2020, 13.%, 75cl: £5.49, Aldi.co.uk

An off-dry rosé with a clean, crisp finish, we predict this will be a refreshing beverage on a hot summer’s afternoon.

Specially Selected French vegan rosé 2020, 12%, 75cl: £6.99, Aldi.co.uk

Grenache rosé wines tend to be sweet with red fruit flavours, and we don’t think this one will be any different. It’s a great choice for vegans, too.

