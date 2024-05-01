Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Love fruity, medium-bodied red wines? Well, you’re in luck – as Perfect Cellar has just discounted a premium ruby montepulciano vino that will pair with just about everything.

Hailing from the Abruzzo region of Italy, the Villa Degli Olmi has long since been known for the quality and distinctiveness of its wines.

The montepulciano wine in question boasts an intense ruby red hue and has notes of fruits, liquorice and fresh mint, making it perfect for impressing dinner party guests.

It’s also great value for money at less than £15 – and now, you can get it for even cheaper thanks to Perfect Cellar’s exclusive discount for The Independent readers. Here’s everything you need to know.

Villa Degli Olmi corte dei rovi montepulciano d’abruzzo, 2020: Was £12.45, now £11.21, Perfectcellar.com

( Perfect Cellar )

Vintage: 2020

2020 Grape: Montepulciano

Montepulciano Region: Abruzzo

Abruzzo ABV: 12%

Boasting a deep crimson hue with violet undertones, this wine has a red fruit aroma. The palate is described as a dry, savoury profile with a subtle tannic edge, creating a well-rounded and balanced wine.

On the nose, you’ll discover typical notes of liquorice and fresh mint. Best paired with elaborate meats, such as braised or roasted, and with aged cheeses, it’s a must-have for date nights, dinner parties and beyond.

From Thursday 2 May to Monday 6 May, The Independent readers can save money on the already reasonably-priced bottle thanks to Perfect Cellar’s exclusive deal.

Buy now

In association with Perfect Cellar: The Independent works with Perfect Cellar to bring readers wine choices and will earn commission if readers choose to buy their wines via a link from this Independent.co.uk article.

