This luxury wine is sure to change your mind about chardonnay – and it’s reduced

If you’ve ever said “anything but chardonnay”, you’re drinking the wrong bottles. While the variety often gets a bad rep, winemakers from Burgundy to California love the grape for its unfussy versatility.

Acting as a blank canvas for manipulating the flavour, chardonnay wine comes in myriad forms – think light and fruity bottles to sip on summer evenings and full-bodied styles for accompanying your meal during the colder months.

Perfect Cellar is also doing its bit to change the reputation surrounding the grape. Case in point: the Vincent Girardin pouilly-fuisse vieilles vignes, now reduced thanks to an exclusive discount for The Independent readers.

Grown in the warmer south region of Burgundy, France, the vino has notes of ripe lemon and tropical fruits like melon, as well as oak flavours. The perfect luxury bottle to impress your next dinner party guests or date, here’s everything you need to know – and how to claim the discount.

Vincent Girardin pouilly-fuisse vieilles vignes 2021: Was £38.95, now £35.05, Perfectcellar.com

( Perfect Cellar )

Vintage: 2021

2021 Grape: Chardonnay

Chardonnay Region: Burgundy

Burgundy ABV: 13%

An up-market chardonnay that’s sure to change your mind about the wrongly derided grape, this is a south Burgundy chardonnay with a little bit of oak. Boasting a richer flavour thanks to the warmer climate the grape is grown in, expect touches of ripe lemon and tropical fruits like melon balanced with oak flavours. It’s also biodynamic, meaning the winemaker’s actions are decided by the lunar calendar. A food-friendly vino (the best kind), pair the Vincent Girardin with fresh shellfish and white fish, or smoked fish, chicken and creamy sauces.

From Thursday 25 April to Monday 29 April, The Independent readers can save money on the bottle thanks to Perfect Cellar’s exclusive deal. Your next dinner party is sorted.

Buy now

In association with Perfect Cellar: The Independent works with Perfect Cellar to bring readers wine choices and will earn commission if readers choose to buy their wines via a link from this Independent.co.uk article.

