The rosé prosecco we’ll be popping all summer has just been discounted

Spring is well underway; the weather is slowly warming, we’re starting to enjoy longer, lighter evenings and cosy indoor soirees will soon be replaced by sun-soaked dinners outdoors – and what better way to celebrate than with a top-rated bottle of pink fizz?

Perfect for serving at the first barbecues and picnics of the season, this bottle of Villa Degli Olmi Corte dei rovi prosecco rosé stars notes of summer red fruits and a savoury, creamy finish. Whether served with light dishes or enjoyed on its own, Perfect Cellar is currently offering an exclusive discount to The Independent readers.

Hailing from the family-run Villa degli Olmi cellar located in the Veneto region of Italy, the pink sparkling boasts an exceptional 4.2 star (out of five) rating on wine retailer Vivino, so it’s bound to be a winner.

If you’re looking for a gorgeous bottle of wine to bring a sense of occasion to the table, here’s why you need it at your next soirée.

Villa Degli Olmi Corte dei rovi prosecco rosé: Was £15.65, now £14.09, Perfectcellar.com

( Perfect Cellar )

The rosé prosecco hails from the Villa Degli Olmi cellars in the Veneto region of Italy. A fizz that marries the glera and pinot noir grapes, the wine features a delicate blend of summery red fruits that are perfect for the warmer weather, with a savoury, creamy fizziness.

If you’re anything like us and constantly on the lookout for a delicious bottle of fizz to toast with, this one will likely beat anything the supermarkets can offer. Scoring a whopping 4.2 stars on Vivino (quite the feat for a bottle of prosecco), this will go down a treat when served as an aperitif or indeed when paired with light dishes. It really does look like summer in a bottle – and we can’t wait to serve it all season long.

Should you be looking for any more reason to invest in this wine, the perfect pink rosé, Perfect Cellar is offering a 10 per cent discount on the bottle until Monday 15 April. Cheers to that!

In association with Perfect Cellar: The Independent works with Perfect Cellar to bring readers wine choices and will earn commission if readers choose to buy their wines via a link from this Independent.co.uk article.

