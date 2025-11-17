The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Get 25% off six bottles of supermarket wine with this Sainsbury’s deal
Nectar card holders can get the exclusive discount ahead of Christmas
Whether you’re planning a big celebration or having a cosy night in front of the TV, you can’t go wrong with a quality bottle of wine (or two). That’s why we wanted to let you know about this fantastic supermarket wine deal at Sainsbury’s.
When you buy six bottles or more for delivery or collection from Sainsbury’s, you’ll get 25 per cent off the price of each bottle. So what’s the catch? Well, you’ll need to have a Nectar card connected to your account, but this isn’t much of a catch at all, as you can sign up for free online.
This offer includes a range of bottles, so whether your tipple of choice is a pinot grigio or you’re stocking up on mulled wine for Christmas, there’s something for everyone. Better yet, this deal includes some of our IndyBest-approved supermarket wines, as well as trusted brands like Bollinger, so we can vouch for their quality.
The offer is running until Saturday 20 December, so head to the Sainsbury’s website to shop, or take a look at our top picks below for more inspiration.
Though not as cleverly named as Asda’s ‘Screaming Devil’, this supermarket wine made it into our guide to the best Whispering Angel dupes round-up thanks to its “abundance of flavour and excitement”, according to The Independent’s wine columnist Rosamund Hall. You can get this affordable rosé for less than £10 when you buy six or more bottles using the Nectar deal.
Another favourite from the Taste the Difference range, this bottle came in at a close second in our mega best supermarket mulled wine taste test. Our testers loved its full-bodied, complex base wine and winter blend of orange, cinnamon, cloves and vanilla. You can get this festive tipple for less than £5 a bottle with the Sainsbury’s wine deal.
