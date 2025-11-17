Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?

Get 25% off six bottles of supermarket wine with this Sainsbury’s deal

Nectar card holders can get the exclusive discount ahead of Christmas

Molly Greeves
Consumer writer
Monday 17 November 2025 16:59 GMT
Stock up on your favourite supermarket wines with this deal
Stock up on your favourite supermarket wines with this deal (The Independent)

Whether you’re planning a big celebration or having a cosy night in front of the TV, you can’t go wrong with a quality bottle of wine (or two). That’s why we wanted to let you know about this fantastic supermarket wine deal at Sainsbury’s.

When you buy six bottles or more for delivery or collection from Sainsbury’s, you’ll get 25 per cent off the price of each bottle. So what’s the catch? Well, you’ll need to have a Nectar card connected to your account, but this isn’t much of a catch at all, as you can sign up for free online.

This offer includes a range of bottles, so whether your tipple of choice is a pinot grigio or you’re stocking up on mulled wine for Christmas, there’s something for everyone. Better yet, this deal includes some of our IndyBest-approved supermarket wines, as well as trusted brands like Bollinger, so we can vouch for their quality.

The offer is running until Saturday 20 December, so head to the Sainsbury’s website to shop, or take a look at our top picks below for more inspiration.

Save 25% on six or more bottles

Sainsbury's Taste the Difference Île-de-Beauté rosé

(Sainsbury's)

Though not as cleverly named as Asda’s ‘Screaming Devil’, this supermarket wine made it into our guide to the best Whispering Angel dupes round-up thanks to its “abundance of flavour and excitement”, according to The Independent’s wine columnist Rosamund Hall. You can get this affordable rosé for less than £10 when you buy six or more bottles using the Nectar deal.

Buy now

Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference mulled red wine

(Sainsbury's)

Another favourite from the Taste the Difference range, this bottle came in at a close second in our mega best supermarket mulled wine taste test. Our testers loved its full-bodied, complex base wine and winter blend of orange, cinnamon, cloves and vanilla. You can get this festive tipple for less than £5 a bottle with the Sainsbury’s wine deal.

Buy now

Get a bargain bottle of fizz with our pick of the best supermarket champagne, chosen by experts

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in