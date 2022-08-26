Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ahead of rumours that the Apple watch 8 will be revealed at the tech giant’s conference next week, Amazon is discounting the outgoing Apple watch 7 by up to £120.

There’s a 20 per cent discount to be had on the Apple watch 7 (was £599, now £479.20, Amazon.co.uk) – the cheapest this version of the watch has ever been. The Apple watch 7 without mobile data can be had with a 16 per cent discount (was £369, now £309, Amazon.co.uk).

Some colourways, sizes and strap combinations are discounted more than others, and limited stock of each is available, so it’s worth poking around the different options to find the best offers. Right now the cheapest Apple watch 7 we’re seeing is the green colourway in 45mm (was £399, now £296.65, Amazon.co.uk).

There’s also speculation Apple could launch a 2022 version of the cheaper Apple watch SE next week. Right now, Amazon is discounting the 2021 version of the Apple watch SE by up to £80 – that’s a giant 27 per cent saving on one of the best smartwatches you can get.

Whereas the Apple watch 7 introduced just a few minor upgrades, the Apple watch 8 is rumoured to be a more significant refresh for the wearable. For now, here are the best deals on the Apple watch 7 and Apple watch SE at Amazon.

Apple watch 7: Was £399, now £296.65, Amazon.co.uk

(Apple)

The Apple watch 7 is cheaper than it’s ever been at Amazon. In our Apple watch 7 review, our tester was smitten with the improvements over the previous model: “Apple watch 7 is a subtle but powerful step up from last year’s already-excellent series 6,” they said. “The design changes are understated but definite improvements, and the user interface has been tweaked to make the most of them – the display really gleams when you choose a favourite photo as the watch face, for instance.”

Apple watch SE GPS + cellular: Was £299, now £218.40, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Track and meet your fitness goals with the Apple watch SE, which is currently discounted at Amazon by a smidge more than £80. The GPS and cellular model enables you to text, call, get directions and stream music, all without your phone. In our review of the Apple watch SE, our tester praised its “dazzling design, intuitive notifications, accurate heart-rate monitoring, slick activity tracking and sleep monitoring, scores of watch faces, warnings when you’re in an over-noisy environment, fall detection and much more”.

