9 best DSLR cameras to suit all budgets and abilities

The world of DSLR cameras has expanded hugely in recent years – although Nikon and Canon still rule the roost for many, the appearance of the excellent A-series cameras from Sony shifted the market, and there are now many models and types of cameras, including mirrorless SLR alternatives that are vying for the DSLR’s title.

That being said, a digital single-lens-reflex (SLR) is still the go-to for most people. The breadth of offering in terms of budget and their sheer availability means there’s always good deals to be had and excellent second-hand offerings.

Here we look at what you need to look for in a DSLR camera, which models will suit different styles and types of photography and offer up some options at the low, middle and top end of the DSLR price spectrum.

With the range of DSLR cameras out there, it’s quite easy to test them in like-for-like situations, measuring low-light, ISO performance, autofocus speed, LCD touchscreen response and general ergonomics like weight and feel.

We tested these models in a number of different environments, from day walking trips for landscape photography to more studio portrait setups.

These are the best DSLR cameras for 2021:

Nikon D3500 Best: Overall Weight: 415g

415g Megapixels: 24.2

24.2 4K Video: No

No Autofocus: 11-point

11-point ISO Sensitivity: 100-25600

100-25600 LCD Monitor: Vari angle non-touchscreen Perhaps one of the kings of the entry-level DSLR market, the D3500 provides a 24.2 APS-C sensor, a long battery life and a neat little guide feature that’s perfectly tuned towards the beginner photographer. A highly capable camera, albeit one that you may find has some limitations if you’re an experienced photographer. For the price, we’d highly recommend this for family holidays, candid shots and day-to-day snapping. Buy now £ 429.99 , Argos.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Canon EOS 850D Best: Live view Weight: 515g

515g Megapixels: 24.1

24.1 4K Video: Yes

Yes Autofocus: 45-point

45-point ISO Sensitivity: 100-25600

100-25600 LCD Monitor: Vari angle touchscreen The three-digit line-up from Canon has had a long and distinguished history – back in the early 2000s the 300D was the first DSLR camera offered at a sub-£1,000 price point, and these easy to use, enthusiast-focused cameras have improved through the years and provide the perfect jump-up from a compact or a phone camera. The live view in particular is one of this camera’s strengths, however for future-proofing, we’d also recommend considering newer mirrorless alternatives that are lighter in weight and less bulky – the trend does seem to be going towards the mirrorless department for this price. Buy now £ 859 , Currys.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Canon EOS rebel 250D Mk II Best: Light model Weight: 449g

449g Megapixels: 24.1

24.1 4K Video: Yes

Yes Autofocus: Dual-pixel CMOS

Dual-pixel CMOS ISO Sensitivity: 100-25600 (expandable to 51200)

100-25600 (expandable to 51200) LCD Monitor: Vari angle touchscreen Billed as the world’s lightest camera with a moveable screen, the 250D Mk II is a diminutive package – we also liked the connectivity options that mean sharing images is a breeze with Bluetooth and built-in wifi. We would especially recommend this for newcomers to video making, as the ability to record 4K is great for this type of package at this price. Buy now £ 629.99 , Argos.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Canon EOS 90D Best: For wildlife photographers Weight: 701g

701g Megapixels: 32.5

32.5 4K Video: Yes

Yes Autofocus: 45-point

45-point ISO Sensitivity: 100-25600

100-25600 LCD Monitor: Vari angle touchscreen This is a next-stage camera for amateurs who want to take more control over their picture making. The 90D doesn’t depart dramatically from previous incarnations of Canon’s two-digit product range, but an improved sensor, 32.5 megapixels and dual pixel autofocus through live view makes sure this camera stands out from earlier generations. Shooting up to 10fps makes it perfect for fast-moving sports and wildlife photography. Buy now £ 1349 , Wexphotovideo.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Canon EOS 6D MK II Best: For mid-level full frame shooting Weight: 765g

765g Megapixels: 26.2

26.2 4K Video: Yes

Yes Autofocus: 45-point

45-point ISO Sensitivity: 100-40000

100-40000 LCD Monitor: Vari angle touchscreen With 26.2 megapixels and a full-frame sensor, the 6D gets close to professional level photography capability in a smaller, more travel-friendly and lighter weight package. It comes with Bluetooth and wifi connectivity and its protective, professional-grade weatherproof sealing makes it a good option for landscape photographers and travel photographers. Twinned with the right lens, this is a compelling and highly versatile DSLR offering. Buy now £ 1819.99 , Canon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nikon D5600 Best: Budget buy Weight: 465g

465g Megapixels: 26.2

26.2 4K Video: No

No Autofocus: 39-point

39-point ISO Sensitivity: 100-25600

100-25600 LCD Monitor: Vari angle touchscreen Although a step up from the D3500 featured above, the D5600 is very firmly in the budget, beginner friendly category, However, its decent autofocus system and range of flexibility in terms of shooting modes means that paired with the right lenses and accessories, it’s a good option those wanting to learn more about how a good DSLR camera works. Buy now £ 529 , Nikon.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Canon 5D mark IV Best: For full-frame excellence Weight: 800g

800g Megapixels: 30.4

30.4 4K Video: Yes

Yes Autofocus: Dual Pixel CMOS

Dual Pixel CMOS ISO Sensitivity: 100-150000

100-150000 LCD Monitor: Fixed touchscreen Still one of the benchmarks professional cameras are judged against, the 5D range is now in its fourth incarnation and is better than ever. It might be a substantial investment, but for the money you get a touchscreen LCD display, a 30.4 Megapixel full frame sensor and the autofocus system lifted from 1D X Mark II, perhaps the holy-grail of all professional-level DSLRs out there at the moment. If you’re serious about taking your photography professional, this is the perfect purchase. Buy now £ 2869 , Parkcameras.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nikon D850 Best: For high-resolution stills Weight: 1kg

1kg Megapixels: 45.7

45.7 4K Video: Yes

Yes Autofocus: 153-point

153-point ISO Sensitivity: 64-24500

64-24500 LCD Monitor: Vari angle touchscreen With a massive 45.7 megapixels and a full-frame sensor capable of shooting 4K video with no crop factor, this is the perfect companion for photographers who need to shoot professional grade images at superb detail and high resolution. It’s also one of the most durable cameras out there – it’s made with a tough magnesium-alloy on the frame with in-built weather sealing. One of the best DSLRs out there that still falls within the remit of the consumer market. Buy now £ 2499 , Jessops.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Sony A7S III Best: For professional videographers Weight: 1kg

1kg Megapixels: 12.1

12.1 4K Video: Yes at 120p

Yes at 120p Autofocus: Phase-detection

Phase-detection ISO Sensitivity: 80-102400

80-102400 LCD Monitor: Vari angle touchscreen When Sony came out with its A-range a few years back, it shook the world, and opened up a whole new area of video recording for professional filmmaking teams. Non-cropped 4K footage up to 120p and a variety of clever codecs (pieces of code that interpret digital signals) mean that this is the best camera out there for quality and colour matching. This third edition of the A7S features an improved autofocus system – this is the very best camera out there for “run-and-gun” shooting or capturing additional professional grade B-Roll footage. High details stills shooters may want to look elsewhere, as it only offers up 12MP for stills and it isn’t really what it’s built for. Buy now £ 3799 , Wexphotovideo.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: DSLR cameras It's worth looking carefully at exactly what you need your camera to do – many beginners and enthusiasts don't need the bells and whistles of more expensive devices, and for these people, we'd recommend the Nikon D3500 as the perfect everyday shooter to learn the trade. The Canon 6D is an excellent camera, and we'd recommend this option for more experienced photographers – the addition of a full-frame sensor in a small body is fantastic. For professional photographers and those needing the very best in the consumer market, in our opinion, nothing can quite beat the 5D Mk 4 for shooting stills.

