Dell has announced a new webcam, with QHD video quality, a premium metal body, and integrated microphone.

Called the Dell pro 2K webcam, the new model sits below the company’s flagship 4K webcam, but borrows a similar high-end aesthetic, and even improves on its stablemate in one important way – it has an integrated noise-reducing microphone, which the pricier model misses out on.

The cylinder-shaped webcam sits atop any monitor using a universal mount, and is powered via an integrated USB-A cable.

Dell says the camera can handle a maximum video resolution of 2,560 x 1,440px, also known as 2K or QHD, and it uses image processing to apply HDR (high dynamic range) to your video, helping to balance the highlights and shadows when used in a harshly lit environment, such as in front of a window.

Below, we reveal more about Dell’s new webcam, and how to order it for yourself at a discounted price.

Dell pro 2K webcam: Was £155.99, now £112.31, Dell.com

Resolution : 2,560 x 1,440px

: 2,560 x 1,440px Frame rate : 30fps

: 30fps HDR : Yes

: Yes Microphone : Yes

: Yes Dimensions : 9.2cm x 4.4cm x 4.4cm

: 9.2cm x 4.4cm x 4.4cm Weight : 155g

: 155g Aperture: F/2.0

Although brand-new and only announced this week, Dell is already offering the pro 2K webcam at a discount via its website, where it is reduced by 28 per cent to £112.31 (Dell.com).

A key feature of the new Dell webcam, and one it shares with the pricier 4K version, is auto framing. This uses artificial intelligence to zoom in a little on the subject (in other words, you), before panning and zooming to keep you at the centre of the frame.

The Dell pro 2K webcam also offers two fields of view – 65 and 78 degrees – and the Sony starvis imaging sensor can output 2K/QHD video at 30 or 24 frames per second, and 1,080px Full HD at 60, 30 or 24fps. A 720px HD option is also available, with the same three frame rate options as 1,080px.

The autofocusing lens has an aperture of f/2.0 and there is four-times digital zoom. The camera is powered with a fixed USB-A cable that is 1.5m long. Being fixed, of course, means it can’t be removed, and because it is USB-A, anyone using a laptop with only USB-C cables (such as an Apple MacBook Air) will have to use a dongle.

