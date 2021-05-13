Currys is giving 1 in 20 people a free 55in TV (sort of)

We all love big TVs. The bigger the better in our eyes. And if lockdown has taught us anything, it’s that if we’re going to be sitting on the couch in our pants watching The Queen’s Gambit and Line of Duty all day long, then a big, bold, beautiful screen is the way to go.

If you ever needed a better excuse than suffering through a boring lockdown to pick up a 55in TV, then Currys is delivering all the incentive you need. For a limited time only, the retailer is giving customers a one-in-20 chance to win back their money on any TV that’s 55in and above in size.

The promotion is part of a partnership between Currys and Sky Media, who are hoping to incentivise footy fans to buy a new TV in preparation for the delayed start of the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament. But of course, even if you’re not a football fan and still want the chance to win a free TV, the promotion still applies.

Many of our favourite screens in our round-up of the best 4K TVs are included in the promotion, but if you don’t want to chance your luck and are just looking for a discount on a TV, have a look at our round-up of the best TV deals in May instead – Currys makes an appearance on the list, too.

Brands in the promotion include Samsung, LG, Sony Bravia, Panasonic, Philips, Toshiba and more. The promotion to win back the money on your TV will last until 29 June. To find out how to take advantage of the deal, read on below.

How do you take part in the Currys promotion?

The first part is simple. You buy a 55in TV (or larger) from the Currys website. It doesn’t matter if it’s on sale. Then in 32 to 42 days after your purchase date, enter through the Currys competition website. While it’s a long wait, the bonus is that you’ll find out whether you’ve won or not instantly – with no hanging around. We’d recommend saving that link and setting a reminder on your phone so that you don’t forget.

Which TVs are included in the promotion?

As mentioned above, every 55in TV and above is included in the offer, meaning many of our favourite 4K TVs are featured. Below we’ve rounded up a few of our top picks.

Sony Bravia 65in KD65A8BU: £1,898, Currys.co.uk

This is our pick for the best 65in 4K TV and will be perfect for watching the Euro 2020. This TV features acoustic surface audio, meaning the screen is the speaker, vibrating invisibly to produce the sound and ensuring that the audio is perfectly tied to the image. It can even be tuned to suit your room thanks to a clever acoustic audio calibration system which is quick and effective.

In our round-up of the best 4K TVs, our reviewer said that “the image is pretty immaculate, thanks to the X1 Ultimate, Sony’s most advanced processor, which excels at upscaling content to suit the 4K panel”. They added that the “colours look perfectly judged, and completely natural, even when the engine adds HDR effects to content not made in HDR”. If the impressive 65in model is too big, it comes in smaller sizes, too.

Philips 55in 55OLED805: £1,158, Currys.co.uk

This Philips model is our top pick for picture processing. Ambilight is the name of a clever Philips speciality which plays light on the wall behind the screen, using LEDs that change colour to match what’s on screen. The effect is to enhance the main picture and make it more immersive and Philips claims this also makes it more restful on the eyes.

In our round-up of the best 4K TVs, our reviewer said that “you certainly notice its absence when you switch to a regular TV”. This specific model has Ambilight on the top, left and right edges. “On full, it can be distracting, but set at a gentler level gives a great effect. Picture quality is enhanced by artificial intelligence. Poor processing looks terrible but here it’s done with taste and restraint and the results are good.”

Samsung 55in QE55Q700TATXXU: £1,298, Currys.co.uk

This 55in 8K HDR QLED TV with Alexa integration is on sale at the moment, costing £501 less than normal. Plus it’s also included in the Currys one-in-20 promotion. The TV features adaptive sound+ which automatically adjusts to the acoustics of any room it’s placed in. You’ll hear the action from all directions when watching it.

The Samsung TV also has a multi view feature, letting you watch your favourite TV show while scrolling through Twitter at the same time, meaning you can commentate with every goal as they’re scored without taking your eyes off the screen.

LG 55in OLED55CX6LA: £1,198, Currys.co.uk

This 55in smart 4K ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant isn’t just part of the promotion, but it’s also on sale right now, saving you £201. There’s a neat little feature called OLED MotionPro on this LG TV. This makes all the action and movement on the screen super smooth, with zero stuttering. You won’t miss a single detail when you’re watching a film or, of course, the Euros.

It’s also got multi-dimensional surround sound which will make you feel like you’re at the heart of the action, hearing the audio all around you. As with most 4K TVs, the LG model upscales all content to 4K so all low resolution content will actually look pretty good.

Sony Bravia 55in XR55A90JU: £2,699, Currys.co.uk

Sony’s 55in smart 4K ultra HD HDR OLED TV is a pricey model but is quite a powerful one. It’s powered by the cognitive processor XR, which Sony says is designed to replicate the way our brains think and respond. The XR motion technology ensures that images are always precisely controlled to minimise blur and always provide a smooth, bright, clear picture.

Like the 65in Sony Bravia model above, the screen becomes the speaker. With the acoustic surface audio+, you’ll feel like the content becomes more immersive because the sound comes from that particular area of the screen. Plus there’s two in-built subwoofers for that extra cinematic experience.

