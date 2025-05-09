Teens have an attention span of 14 minutes, could this dumbphone help?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

As exam season looms, parents are searching for ways to help their teens stay focused in an age of constant digital distraction. With research showing that smartphone use can significantly impact attention spans and academic performance, could a different kind of device be the answer to boosting a developing brain?

A recent study commissioned by sixth-form college group Mander Portman Woodward found that of 1,000 surveyed UK teenagers aged 15 to 18, on average, most said they can only revise for just 14 minutes before being distracted by their phones. The major culprits for distraction are social media apps – predominately Snapchat and TikTok. Alarmingly, 40 per cent admitted to being constantly distracted, and only 10 per cent felt confident about their upcoming exams.

This digital distraction isn't just a minor inconvenience, it's a significant barrier to effective studying. Recognising this, some students are turning to a surprising solution: dumbphones. These basic devices are capable of calling and texting but crucially have no or limited access to the internet and very basic app stores. No more social media.

They are gaining popularity among Gen Z as a means to reclaim focus and reduce screen time. In the U.S., HMD Global, the maker of Nokia phones, reported selling tens of thousands of feature phones each month in 2022, signalling a resurgence driven by young people seeking simplicity.

We’ve already put the tech to the test, and have found the best dumbphones currently on the market. Finding phones that were easy to set up, great value for money, stylish enough to impress today's teens and above all else, were an effective swap for those scrolling addicts out there. Our tester and parenting expert, Sarah Dawson, found one phone stood out leagues above the rest, the HMD Nokia 3210.

open image in gallery “The Nokia 3210 is the OG of brick phones and offers a real sense of Y2K nostalgia” - Sarah Dawson ( Nokia )

“The Nokia 3210 is the OG of brick phones and offers a real sense of Y2K nostalgia”, wrote tester Sarah. The dumb phone was relaunched in 2024, with Sarah noting that it is attractive, user-friendly, and suitable for both children and adults. Setup is straightforward: simply insert the removable battery and charge it using the included USB-C cable.

The interface was praised for being intuitive, with calls made easily via the contact list. While it doesn’t support messaging apps like WhatsApp, standard SMS is available. Although our younger testers did need a little time to adjust to the old-school multiple-keypress texting method.

open image in gallery ‘Snake was especially popular and proved just as addictive as it was 25 years ago,’ said Sarah Dawson ( Sarah Dawson )

The device doesn’t support wifi, and although mobile data can be used to browse the internet, the process was found to be cumbersome. Sarah wrote: “To be honest, this is such a faff and so hard to find your way around that our testers didn’t even bother, especially as the tiny 2.4in screen makes viewing web pages an annoying experience.” Exactly the kind of limited access required for a teen studying for their exams.

The 3210 does feature a 2mp rear camera, which, while underwhelming by modern standards, was still a novelty, despite the lack of a front-facing camera. The phone is not all work and no play, though, as Sarah was pleased to see a familiar face in the app selection: “The choice of games was still a hit. Snake was especially popular and proved just as addictive as it was 25 years ago.”

With bonus tools such as a torch, calculator, FM radio, and up to 10 hours of call time, the Nokia 3210 delivers solid value as a reliable dumb phone option, at a great price.

