Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

This Garmin smartwatch deal will save you a massive £230

The brand is a tried and tested IndyBest favourite too - bag this bargain while stocks last

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Thursday 20 October 2022 14:10
<p>Key features include advanced training tracking and preloaded maps</p>

Key features include advanced training tracking and preloaded maps

(The Independent/iStock)

If you’re in the market for a tough, go-anywhere smartwatch with a massive battery life and a huge range of outdoors sports features, we’ve found a great Garmin deal for you.

This offer from Amazon sees the flagship fenix 6X pro watch in black reduced by a massive £230, taking it from £649.99 down to £420. Although we haven’t reviewed this exact model, the fenix 6 was awarded “best for innovation” in our roundup of the best Garmin watches.

The fenix 6X pro is a leader among Garmin’s outdoor smartwatch range, packing ski maps for 2,000 resorts worldwide, a battery that can last a massive 60 hours with GPS switched on, workout guides, and health and fitness tracking.

It’s a big timepiece, with a case diameter of 51mm compared to the 41mm and 45mm options for the current Apple Watch series 8, and it’s still bigger than the absolutely massive 49mm Apple Watch ultra. but it’s the sort of outdoors watch you can take climbing, skiing or mountain biking without worrying about it being damaged.

As well as a huge range of sports, fitness and adventure features, the Garmin fenix 6X also acts as a normal smartwatch, with Bluetooth for streaming music from Spotify, a heart rate monitor on the back of the case, hydration tracking, navigation, NFC for contactless payments through the Garmin Pay app, and message notifications.

Read more:

Garmin fenix 6X pro: Was £649.99, now £420, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This black smartwatch currently comes with a massive £230 price reduction, which slashes the cost by almost 50 per cent.

Key features include a stainless steel bezel face, advanced training tracking and preloaded maps. Meanwhile, it can be used to make contactless payments when paired with a compatible smartphone and built-in sensors enable a compass, gyroscope and barometric altimeter.

We featured a similar fenix model in our best Garmin watches guide, where our reviewer said, “it has a large, high-resolution watch-face which is good enough to really utilise things like turn-by-turn navigation and animated work-outs.”

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts, and more offers, try the links below:

After a new fitness tracker? We’ve rounded up the best smartwatches that can do more than tell the time

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in