This Garmin smartwatch deal will save you a massive £230
The brand is a tried and tested IndyBest favourite too - bag this bargain while stocks last
If you’re in the market for a tough, go-anywhere smartwatch with a massive battery life and a huge range of outdoors sports features, we’ve found a great Garmin deal for you.
This offer from Amazon sees the flagship fenix 6X pro watch in black reduced by a massive £230, taking it from £649.99 down to £420. Although we haven’t reviewed this exact model, the fenix 6 was awarded “best for innovation” in our roundup of the best Garmin watches.
The fenix 6X pro is a leader among Garmin’s outdoor smartwatch range, packing ski maps for 2,000 resorts worldwide, a battery that can last a massive 60 hours with GPS switched on, workout guides, and health and fitness tracking.
It’s a big timepiece, with a case diameter of 51mm compared to the 41mm and 45mm options for the current Apple Watch series 8, and it’s still bigger than the absolutely massive 49mm Apple Watch ultra. but it’s the sort of outdoors watch you can take climbing, skiing or mountain biking without worrying about it being damaged.
As well as a huge range of sports, fitness and adventure features, the Garmin fenix 6X also acts as a normal smartwatch, with Bluetooth for streaming music from Spotify, a heart rate monitor on the back of the case, hydration tracking, navigation, NFC for contactless payments through the Garmin Pay app, and message notifications.
Garmin fenix 6X pro: Was £649.99, now £420, Amazon.co.uk
This black smartwatch currently comes with a massive £230 price reduction, which slashes the cost by almost 50 per cent.
Key features include a stainless steel bezel face, advanced training tracking and preloaded maps. Meanwhile, it can be used to make contactless payments when paired with a compatible smartphone and built-in sensors enable a compass, gyroscope and barometric altimeter.
We featured a similar fenix model in our best Garmin watches guide, where our reviewer said, “it has a large, high-resolution watch-face which is good enough to really utilise things like turn-by-turn navigation and animated work-outs.”
