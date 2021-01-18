Buy now £449, Bang-olufsen.com

Noise cancellation: Adaptive ANC, transparency mode

Adaptive ANC, transparency mode Weight: 285g (headphones only)

285g (headphones only) Battery life: Up to 35 hours with ANC, 40 hours without

Up to 35 hours with ANC, 40 hours without Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm jack, multiple device connectivity

Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm jack, multiple device connectivity Colour options: Black anthracite, sand, timber

Gone are the days of clunky cans that stick out like you’re trying to bring in a plane using your own portable radar. It now pays to have the best-looking headphones on the market: after all, you might be indulging in your Cheeky Girls back catalogue, but if you’re wearing the right set of cans, you could just as easily look like you’re listening to Beethoven’s Fifth (not that we have anything against the Cheeky Girls).

Bang & Olufsen simply makes beautiful headphones, and the HX look and feel every inch the connoisseur’s choice. There’s a luxuriousness to the headphones that sets them miles ahead of competitors: a slimline sophistication, amazingly lightweight feel and smooth, aluminium finish that make the HX a premium product for any wearer. It’s almost become a bit of a cliché to like B&O’s Scandinavian design aesthetic, but it’s a cliché that will persist as long as the brand continues to make some of the most attractive audio products in the world.

The memory foam ear cushions really do make a difference to comfort – we would be confident of keeping them on for a long haul flight without any readjustment – and the headphones in general have enough weight to them to feel sturdy without becoming an issue for your neck after a few hours of listening. Battery life comes in at 35 hours with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) switched on and 40 without, comfortably outstripping the 20-hour AirPods Max.

Noise cancellation, especially ANC, is a notoriously tricky thing to get right. ANC works by recording ambient sound, noting its pitch, and playing an “anti-pitch” through the headphones, matching the surrounding noise and thereby cancelling it. However, any audio you play from the headphones will include the pitch your headphones are trying to block out: to find the right balance between blocking out ambient sound while leaving the audio coming out of the headphones unaffected is a skill that very few brands have managed to master.

The HX offer impressive adaptive ANC, meaning that the headphones automatically adjust to your surroundings. When switched on however, the HX’s ANC, while improved when compared to previous models, leaves a larger amount of ambient noise unblocked than in the Max.

This is a deliberate decision from B&O: the brand’s audio output is so intricate that designers chose not to risk its quality being altered too negatively by ANC technology. What this leads to is more interference from the outside, but a supreme sound. The HX’s passive noise cancellation is some of the best around, too, with that comfortable cushioning forming a solid barrier between you and the outside world.

The HX’s sound profile is one of considered quality, something we’ve come to expect from B&O. There’s a delicate handling of treble, mids and bass that keeps each element distinct while melding them together to create a characteristic sound that remains impressively faithful to original recordings. It’s classic B&O, and we love it.

Even when ANC is switched off, the cans seem to completely envelop you in your music, and the Bluetooth 5.1 keeps the audio consistent, with no instances of breaking up or distortion. The corresponding B&O app is the best in the business, with a clean, simple layout and plenty of options for sound EQ and connectivity. You can also choose between noise cancellation modes, including a handy transparency mode, letting you hear both your professional conference call and the ice cream van around the corner.