Whether you want to take a hands-free call while on the move, listen to your favourite motivating tracks while at the gym, or play chill songs to help you focus while working, wireless earbuds are a useful bit of kit.

And if you’re looking for a new pair of headphones, thankfully Amazon has just launched an updated 2nd gen version of its Echo buds – and it seems they are a real step up from the previous version.

The all-new headset is said to be a smaller and lighter design than its predecessor, and the case has been redesigned to offer a wired or wireless charging option.

Featuring active noise cancellation technology, we suspect that the new headphones are likely to rival Apple AirPods Pro, but for a fraction of the price.

Want to know more about this exciting launch? Read on for all the information about the new Amazon Echo buds, including release date, price, specs and how to pre-order today.

Amazon Echo buds 2nd gen: From £79.99, Amazon.co.uk

Release date: 10 November

10 November Pre-order date: 12 October

12 October Price: £79.99 for Prime members, £109.99 to non-Prime members

£79.99 for Prime members, £109.99 to non-Prime members Battery life, charging case: 15 hours

15 hours Noise cancellation? Yes

Yes Earbud weight: 5.7g

5.7g Wireless-chargeable case? Yes

While we’re yet to review the all-new Echo buds, they sound like they’re an impressive, pocket-friendly pair of wireless earbuds. According to Amazon, they are smaller and more lightweight than the predecessor and are sweat-resistant and fine in light rain. There are four earbud sizes and two wing tip sizes, so you can choose the best fit for your ears, making for more comfortable wear.

Unlike the previous version, the new Echo buds feature active noise cancellation, making them ideal if you want to drown out any background noise, such as the tube. And they can be controlled by your voice through the means of Alexa.

As for battery life, it seems strong – there are five hours of playback on a single charge, and the case gives you two extra charges, totalling 15 hours of playback. Similarly to Apple AirPods Pro, the LED lights will show how much battery the earbuds have left – a handy new feature.

Amazon also has an introductory offer for Prime members, allowing you to buy the all-new earbuds for as little as £79.99 instead of £109.99 – so we’d recommend signing up. If you do, you’ll also have access to free next day delivery, free ebooks and the use of Prime video and Amazon’s music services.

Overall, the 2nd gen Amazon Echo buds appear to be a stellar pair of wireless earbuds that we can’t wait to get our hands on.

