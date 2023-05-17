Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The cat’s finally out of the bag. After leaking on Amazon last month, Apple has today officially unveiled its next generation Beats wireless earbuds: the Beats Studio Buds+, a successor to the 2021 model.

The new earbuds are said to have a more comfortable design, better active noise cancellation, a stronger transparency mode for ambient passthrough and 12 hours more battery life from the case than the original Beats Studio Buds.

But most interesting of all is that one of the colour options of the Beats Studio Buds+ isn’t a colour at all – it’s completely transparent, so you can see all the mechanics on the inside.

Fashion-focused tech startup Nothing from OnePlus’s co-founder Carl Pei has had a monopoly on the clear earbuds market for some time, with it most recently launching the Nothing Ear (2) earlier this year. Beats, an arguably style-focused brand, is set to give Nothing some competition.

The new Beats Studio Buds+ earbuds look to be in the same league as Apple’s AirPods Pro, but cost almost half as much (£179.99 versus the AirPods Pro’s £249.99 price tag) and work just as well with Android devices as they do iOS.

Beats Studio Buds+: £179.99, Apple.com

(Apple )

The Beats Studio Buds+ are the successor to Apple’s already-impressive 2021 Beats Studio Buds (£122.99, Amazon.co.uk). They feature three new acoustic vents that help to relieve pressure on your ears, giving listeners a more comfortable fit, as well as improved audio precision.

The buds also have a three times larger microphone and a more powerful processor, which Apple says results in a 1.6x stronger active noise cancellation and up to two times better transparency compared to the original Studio Buds, as well as better call quality.

According to the company, the two-layer transducer inside both of the buds “flexes to give cleaner bass and ultra-low distortion”. The buds work with Spatial Audio when listening to Dolby Atmos tracks in Apple Music, too.

In terms of battery life, Apple says that you get up to 36 hours of battery life – 27 hours from the charging case and up to 9 hours from the earbuds themselves. They’re compatible with Google Fast Pair and Apple’s one-touch pairing, as well as Google’s Audio Switch, too.

If that’s not enough, the Studio Buds+ are IPX4 sweat and water resistant, and come with four ear tips instead of the three you get with the original pair, including XS, S, M and L. As well as the transparent design, you can also get it in black and ivory colourways.

The Beats Studio Buds+ will launch on 12 June and cost £179.99.

